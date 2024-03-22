Does cycling belong in The Enhanced Games, where drugs are not only allowed but encouraged?

The Enhanced Games (EG) has been a hot topic, and understandably, those in sports have some strong opinions about it. An event where there will be no doping controls, which means athletes can take whatever banned substance they want. World Athletics president Sebastian Coe has had some choice words for it recently. The frontman of World Athletics has called the doping-encouraged games “bollocks” and “a dangerous clown show.”

Dr. Aron D’Souza, the self-proclaimed “Dr. Frankenstein of the sports world,” is the founder of the Games, and while cycling is not yet involved, he himself bike raced as an amateur 20 years ago. He said the prominence of EPO, the infamous blood booster favored by pros, harmed his career, according to the Athletic. D’Souza says the motive behind the Enhanced Games goes beyond just athletes using drugs. His objective is to design a modernized, science-driven game for social media and broadcast television, which he hopes will appeal to the public’s short attention spans.

The growth of the Games

D’Souza isn’t the only man behind the EG; his concept has attracted several Silicon Valley investors, including German-American billionaire and co-founder of PayPal, Peter Thiel, who has reportedly invested a single-digit million-dollar figure. “In the summer of 2025, single-day events will be broadcasted where Enhanced Games athletes will target and break world records,” D’Souza said. From there, he anticipates the Games will grow. “We are looking for a host venue and don’t need infrastructure. We want to be a compact Games designed for media consumption.”

Just because you can do drugs at the Enhanced Games doesn’t mean you need to. Although you’d enter such an event and not do them, it seems like an odd choice.

Clean athletes at the Enhance Games?

Brett Fraser, chief athletics officer of the Enhanced Games and former Olympian, says it’s fine to compete clean at the EG. “You can be a natural athlete and compete at the Enhanced Games,” he told Cyclist. “In fact, I can’t wait to see natural athletes competing among enhanced athletes because maybe taking all these enhancements actually doesn’t help performance in the long run.”

Many cyclists have spoken up about the Games, saying that it could be very dangerous for athletes. Given cycling’s dark history with doping, it’s a perfectly understandable concern.

Cycling’s tainted past with drugs

Those in the cycling world know full well the danger of doping, where careers and lives have been ruined by cheating with PEDs. Olympic gold medalist Anna Meares said the Games are unfair and unsafe. “I just don’t think this is the right way to go about sport,” the Australian said. American Joe Papp was suspended for doping in 2006. He said it’s a very bad idea “A doping free-for-all just invites the most ambitious person to be the most reckless person,” Papp said. “And to take the most drugs possible without literally killing themselves.”

Money for athletes who are not paid accordingly

D’Souza understands that athletics and swimming are at the forefront of Olympic sports, but he believes that, for the amount of work these athletes have to put in, they are not compensated for it (in comparison to professional athletes in other sports). “They don’t have professional leagues, and get little to no recognition for their performances,” says D’Souza. “The Enhanced Games are a serious opportunity for these athletes for a better financial environment and recognition.” “World Athletics and World Aquatics aren’t compelling media properties,” says D’Souza. He uses the International Swim League (ISL) as an example.

In 2018, the ISL was created as a new professional league and financial incentive for many of the world’s top swimmers. When the league was launched, World Aquatics (previously FINA) shunned all participation, stating FINA athletes who took part would be banned from regular competition. But in 2019, World Aquatics came around to the idea of athletes taking part in non-FINA-sanctioned events, allowing for similar competitions.

Sanctions for those who compete?

In fact, Coe is taking a similar attitude. At a press conference during the World Indoor Championships, he said that any athlete involved in the Enhanced Games would face a lengthy ban from athletics.

In a recent podcast interview, Coe has also said he believes athletics will never be 100 percent clean. This is due to the low risk (of getting caught) and high reward (winning and money) for athletes in developing countries. D’Souza says he and Coe see eye to eye about this. “That’s why the system doesn’t work,” says D’Souza. “The structure is all wrong. The doping agencies are systemically underfunded. Drug testing does not work, and it still doesn’t work today.”

Full disclosure for athletes

In the case of the Enhanced Games, doping is encouraged, and it’s upfront. “We are creating full disclosure for athletes,” says D’Souza. He argues that performance-enhancing drugs, when used in a way that isn’t detrimental to health, can improve training results and enable athletes to achieve their potential.

“When athletes go out there and say ‘I am using this drug to improve my performance,’ it will reduce stigma and foster greater engagement.” If you’re wondering who would sign up for such a stunt, D’Souza reveals there’s no lack of demand. “We’ve had 4,000 athletes come to us directly. And we expect 10,000 athletes to apply when applications open for the Enhanced Games later this year,” says D’Souza. “Four of the 10 fastest 100m sprinters in history have approached me. If you’re sitting there waiting out a doping sentence, why not do it?”

D’Souza revealed they will be signing a deal with a Hollywood-based studio for media coverage around the Enhanced Games. He believes having media coverage of his Games will change the dynamics around the way doping is seen by the public. As well as how it will impact the future of many major sporting events.

Does cycling belong in the Enhanced Games

If the Enhanced Games become a success–undoubtedly many will watch it for the novelty, and they continue, could cycling be part of it? And if so, would anyone that has, or is currently suspended, try it? As Fraser mentioned, there’s also spots for clean cyclists. But what sort of message would that possibly send for the sport? Another if is what events would be included? It seems the primary focus for the Enhanced Games is entertainment. So would it be limited to short races like crits or circuit races, or maybe even track cycling? Lots of questions for something that may never happen–but at the end of the day, that may be for the best.