Does the Hofstetter disc-brake-related injury mean we should reconsider rotors in the peloton

Hugo Hofstetter fell in the final kilometers of the last stage of the Circuit de la Sarthe in France, suffering 35 stitches as well as a large cut to his ear. Following the crash, Hofstetter revisited the disc brake topic which has long been discussed in pro cycling for years. Disc brakes were tested in the pro peloton starting in 2016, and were finally approved by the UCI for use in races in 2018. But many cyclists have spoken about their dangers, particularly if you fall on another bike. With the sharp rotors, it’s easy to damage exposed skin, as they can rip into your flesh like a knife.

There have been several notable injuries due to disc brakes over the years, including a particularly gruesome crash that American Katie Compton suffered. A disc brake cut through her skin all the way to the bone. It’s not just the sharpness of the rotor that is a concern, they can also get white-hot after braking hard, so much so that you would burn your skin if you touched it.

In an interview with Dernières Nouvelles d’Alsace, the rider said he was feeling better, despite the multiple stitches in his ear and hand. He also had a heavily damaged EKOI helmet, which he posted on Twitter, along with caption criticizing the braking system.

“When will the UCI put guards over disc brakes? This would have saved me 35 stitches on my ear,” The French rider posted.

Legendary French directeur sportif, Cyrille Guimard, weighed in on Twitter. “Hugo you are the umpteenth on the list (including women.) You do not interest the elected officials responsible for protecting you. It’s up to your employers to take responsibility.” Guimard also pointed out how in his view, the UCI worries more about discarded water bottles, over rider safety.