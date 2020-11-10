Canadian BMX icon Drew Bezanson injured in car accident

Canadian BMX icon Drew Bezanson is stable, but serious condition following a car accident in Ontario.

Updates on Bezanson’s condition are coming from his agent, Ryan Runke, on behalf of the rider’s family.

In his latest update, Runke shared that Bezanson is undergoing surgery for multiple bone fractures, between his legs, ribs and jaw. Bezanson “is still in stable condition, but being monitored closely,” added Runke.

In an earlier post, Runke asked “that everyone respects the privacy of Drew’s family and girlfriend over the coming days. They appreciate everyone’s positive thoughts and prayers”

Bezanson has been a staple of the Canadian BMX scene for years, including a brief stint in mountain bike slopestyle. His edits at Joyride 150 indoor bike park brought huge attention to the facility. He highlighted his hometown of Truro, Nova Scotia in a unique 2015 edit for Red Bull Bikes, Uncontainable.

We are all thinking of Drew and his family during this hard time, and hope he can make a full recovery.