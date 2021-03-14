Duelling indoor records add excitement to a big day of fundraising in Ontario

After an exciting 24 hours of indoor riding and fundraising, records fells and hundreds of thousands of dollars were raised to help combat the negative mental health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Crush COVID: Ride for Mind

All the action revolves around Toronto Hustle’s second Crush COVID fundraiser. The event, a 24-hour virtual ride and fundraiser, follows up 2020’s incredibly successful edition. In 2021, Toronto Hustle is focusing on raising funds—and awareness—around the ongoing pandemic’s negative mental health impacts.

At the time of writing, Crush COVID has raised $419,741. Those funds will support the Michael Garron Hospital, which provides care for many low-income and racialized individuals and families.

The window to donate to that effort remains open for the rest of this week.

Lucy Hempstead’s Guinness World Record

As part of the event, Toronto Hustle’s own Lucy Hempstead targeted the official women’s record for the greatest distance covered in 24 hours on a stationary bike. With around three hours to go, Hempstead flew past the prior record of 680 km. The official distance is still being checked, but Hempstead’s ride total at the 24-hour mark appears to be more than 800 km.

The confirmation process for a Guinness World Record is rigorous, requiring video recording of an attempt, in-person witnesses and registration with Guinness well ahead of the attempt. Because of all these checks, establishing a record as official takes time. But Hempstead’s distance looks as though it will be well clear of the 680-km marker for the stationary bike record.

Heather Petrick’s Zwift Record

At the same time as the Toronto Hustle event, RealDeal Racing’s Heather Petrick was chasing a record of her own. Petrick rode 933.2 km, setting a new women’s Zwift 24-hour distance record.

For now, the two records—indoor trainer and Zwift—appear to both stand individually: one registered with Guinness, and one based on the Zwift platform.

Both rides are an incredible effort from the athletes. The Toronto Hustle put on a noble event, raising an impressive sum to contribute to those working for positive change while so many are struggling.