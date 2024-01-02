E-bike catches fire on subway at Toronto station

A man in his 30s has been hospitalized in serious condition after his e-bike ignited on a Toronto subway train Sunday afternoon, as reported by the police.

Around 3 p.m., emergency crews were dispatched to address a active fire on a train at Sheppard-Yonge Station in North York, Toronto.

The e-bike owner suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was promptly transported to the hospital, as confirmed by paramedics.

Dramatic videos and phone footage of a fire in a Toronto subway car Sunday afternoon after an e-bike and its battery ignited is raising further questions about the safety of lithium-ion batteries. https://t.co/4x3oZ1i9Iw — CityNews Toronto (@CityNewsTO) January 1, 2024

CityNews interviewed a commuter named John who recounted his experience on the westbound TTC train arriving at Sheppard-Yonge station around 3 p.m. According to John, he managed to record a video revealing smoke and minor flames before the e-bike became fully engulfed in fire.

“One of the guys’ e-bikes just started to make noise…it kind of sounded like a flare, and then smoke came out; a couple of seconds later, fire came out,” John described, mentioning that the scent resembled a bonfire with a plastic bag thrown in. People evacuated pretty quickly. Some people fell on the floor and hurt their faces, but I don’t think they had serious injuries.”

John observed the bike owner attempting to address the fire. Subsequently, authorities disclosed that the man suffered second-degree burns and was transported to a hospital. Another rider also sustained injuries, and a TTC operator had to receive treatment for smoke inhalation.

While there was a temporary disruption in service between the Finch and Lawrence stations on Line 1, normal service has since been restored.

