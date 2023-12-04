Edmonton cyclist killed by driver in hit-and-run collision

Tragedy struck in west Edmonton on Friday as a cyclist was killed by a driver in a collision. Just after noon, emergency services responded to the incident at the intersection of 156 Street and 107 Avenue. The fatal collision occurred when a a driver of a black Lincoln SUV, entering the parking lot of a business on the northeast corner of the intersection, struck the cyclist.

According to the Edmonton Police, the SUV driver had been traveling south in the alley behind the business before making a turn into the parking lot, resulting in the collision with the cyclist. The driver fled the scene immediately following the incident.

The 31-year-old cyclist was rushed to the hospital, where he succumbed to the injuries sustained in the collision. In an effort to gather more information about the incident, the Edmonton Police Service is urging anyone who may have witnessed the event or has relevant video footage from the area between 12:00 p.m. and 12:30 p.m. on Friday to come forward.

Those with information are encouraged to contact the Edmonton Police Service at 780-423-4567. Alternatively, anonymous tips can be provided to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.