EF Education teams to wear special throwback Flanders kit and bikes on Sunday

On Friday, EF Education-EasyPost and EF Education-Cannondale unveiled new kit and bikes just for Sunday’s Tour of Flanders. The jersey and shorts are in throwback style to the many legends who have raced one of the toughest one-day races in the world, and the bike matches it.

Nothing more to say. pic.twitter.com/amY9oJH010 — Jonathan Vaughters (@Vaughters) March 29, 2024

“On Sunday, over cobblestone climbs like the Koppenberg, Oude Kwaremont, and Paterberg, across windswept fields, and in front of hundreds of thousands of roaring fans, EF Pro Cycling will debut Rapha’s new Flandrien collection at the the toughest Flemish race of them all: De Ronde van Vlaanderen,” a statement read.

Paying tribute to legends

Drawing inspiration from vintage racing jerseys, the Rapha 20th anniversary campaign is called “Past Forward.” It pays tribute to the riders who have conquered the cobblestones and braved harsh winds and muddy terrains to achieve triumph in the iconic northern classics. Additionally, it honours the future generations of Flandriens.

Out of the shadows and into the light.⁰⁰Look for these special-edition rigs under the riders of @EFprocycling and @EF_Cannondale on the historic cobbled climbs of the Tour of Flanders this weekend.⁰

📸: Brazo de Hierro⁰⁰#ridecannondale #supersixevo #touroflanders #deronde pic.twitter.com/RIOfXejAzS — Cannondale (@RideCannondale) March 29, 2024

EF will have two former winners of Flanders in the new Rapha Flandrien kit.

Tour of Flanders: a masterpiece of cycling

“De Ronde is a masterpiece of cycling, something holy and sacred for the Flemish people,” 2019 winner Alberto Bettiol said. “I love the passion that they have. They wait for one year for this race, and I feel a sense of responsibility to do my best for them, because of the history, because they write my name on the asphalt. I am one of the few guys in the peloton who have seen what it means to win the Ronde van Vlaanderen. I got from the Flemish people even more passion, even more excitement, even more desire to race here in this countryside. The Flandriens grew up with this mighty Ronde van Vlaanderen. Now, I am a part of their history. This is a feeling you only have here in Flanders and in a few other parts of the world.”

If you dig the new threads, the Flandrien Collection will be available for purchase beginning April 2. Tour of Flanders is on Sunday. If you’d like to watch it live, you can on FloBikes.com