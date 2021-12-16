EF Education-TIBCO-SVB add two Canadians for 2021

14 riders will take Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank’s first step as a WorldTour outfit in 2022, racing as EF Education-TIBCO-SVB. The team will focus primarily on World Tour road races and include plenty of gravel.

“In putting the team together for next year, we put a big focus on identifying and developing the future stars,” team director Rachel Hedderman said. “I’m really excited about the team we have assembled. We have some great young and new riders that I think we can expect to see some big surprises from, as well as some more experienced riders who can hit the ground running.”

Returning to the squad for her ninth season, current US national champion Lauren Stephens (USA) has a wealth of experience in both road and gravel. The 34-year-old has repeatedly shown she has what it takes to compete at the sport’s highest level (in multiple disciplines), and she’ll be doing it again in 2022.

Stephens will reunite with 2022 signings Kathrin Hammes (GER) and climbing specialist Krista Doebel-Hickok (USA), who have both raced with the team previously (Hammes from 2015-2017 and Doebel Hickok from 2014-2017). Both come with strong results and plenty of international racing experience under their belts. Hammes took home top honors at the 2019 Internationale Lotto Thüringen Ladies Tour, and Doebel-Hickok claimed fourth on GC at the Amgen Breakaway from Heart Disease Women’s Race empowered with SRAM in 2017.

Lizzie Banks joins squad

The team is delighted to have British talent Lizzy Banks (GBR) wearing the new EF Education-TIBCO-SVB colors. Before a crash at Strade Bianche brought her season to an abrupt halt in 2021, Banks was one of the rising stars of the peloton.

Abi Smith (GBR) and Veronica Ewers (USA) will stay with Team TIBCO-Silicon Valley Bank after a mid-season transfer to the team in 2021 sparked exciting performances from the two up-and-coming athletes. “Abi and Veronica both joined the team mid-season last year and, despite being thrown in at the deep end, immediately stepped up,” Hedderman said.

Americans Clara Honsinger, (current national cyclocross champion), Emily Newsom, and Emma Langley (USA) also return for 2022. Honsinger played a significant role in Stephens’ national champion win and will join the team after her cyclocross season. Newsom will add the new LifeTime gravel/MTB series to her calendar this year, and Langley will continue to build on her international racing experience. Tanja Erath (GER) also returns to the team for 2022. Israeli climber Omer Shapira, Canadians Sara Poidevin, Magdeleine Vallieres-Mills, and Letizia Borghesi (ITA) will round out the roster.

“In adding two more young riders in Magdeleine (Vallieres-Mills) and Letizia (Borghesi), we’ve focused on finding the talent of the future. I’m really looking forward to developing these riders and seeing what they can achieve,” Hedderman said.

Expanded Management Team

In stepping up to World Tour status, the team has substantially expanded its management team and is pleased to announce several additions/changes to the management infrastructure.

“We spent a lot of time looking for the right people to fill the spots to take this team forward,” founder Linda Jackson said. “It was important to me to bring on people that were excited about the future of women’s cycling and wanted to work with the women’s peloton. I believe we have found those people, and I am excited to see them work together to take this team to the top.”

It's time for a new perspective. Welcome, EF Education-TIBCO-SVB. Head here for more on EF Education First’s partnership with North America’s longest-running women’s team: https://t.co/v8khKjDM18 pic.twitter.com/XPkIlIfFCm — EF Pro Cycling (@EFprocycling) November 4, 2021

After three years of successfully directing the team, Rachel Hedderman will step up to the general manager position.

“Rachel’s passion for women’s cycling and dedication to the team makes her the perfect candidate to lead this team,” Jackson said.

Hedderman will be joined by Christel Herremans as the European manager. Herremans has several decades of experience in women’s cycling, dating back to the 1990s. Most recently, Herremans was the owner of the Star Casino cyclo-cross team.

Chris Rozdilsky joins the team as the High Performance Director. Rozdilsky also has substantial experience with women’s cycling, having coached numerous elite women over the years, as well as significant high performance experience at the men’s World Tour level. Dr. Neil Heron has joined as the team’s physician. Heron also has experience on the men’s World Tour level and is a valuable asset for the team.

Leading the directing side of the team are the additions of Daniel Holm Foder and Tim Harris. Foder has extensive experience in cycling. After almost 20 years as a rider, he switched the bike for the team car and worked as a director for Virtu Cycling and NTT pro cycling. Harris is a well-known name in cycling, a former British national champion, and has worked with national teams and pro teams, most recently as a director with Bahrain Victorious.

“I am very pleased with the management team we have put together,” Jackson said. “In addition to the management team, we have invested heavily on the support staff side.

“This increase in infrastructure will give our riders everything that they need to develop to their full potential,” Jackson concluded. “I have huge gratitude for the work that Adrian and Rachel Hedderman have done for the team over the past two to three years. While we are officially stepping up to the World Tour level next year, our international racing calendar, even with a Continental team budget, has been massive over the past several years. Together they managed this calendar and got this team to where it is today.”

