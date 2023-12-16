Ella MacPhee joins expanding Pivot Cycles-OTE

Ella MacPhee is the latest young Canadian to join Pivot Cycles-OTE as the Quebec-based team rolls out its 2024 roster. The former Charge BCXC under-23 racer follows just days after the team added first year junior CX and XC racer Rafaelle Carrier.

MacPhee joins Pivot Cycles-OTE after a strong first year of under-23 racing. She arrives from the Charge BCXC team, with which she won two elite women’s Canada Cup XCO rounds, one in Whistler and one in Canmore, Alberta. She also finished third in the under-23 XCO at 2023 national championships.

MacPhee landed strong results on the international scene in 2023. She started with a second place in the under-23 XCO at the US Cup in Fayetteville, Ark. and steadily moved up the u23 World Cup standings all season to finish with a top-20 at Mont-Sainte-Anne in October.