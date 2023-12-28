Eurofiles: Broad Street Breakaway dives into Christmas Cross

Anyone who has ever taken on, or watched a cyclocross race, has probably wondered what it would be like to race Belgium’s infamous Christmas period races. A little over a week, jam packed with raced nearly every other day. The biggest stars in the sport, the worst weather, and huge crowds of so many Dutch and Belgian fan’s all on vacation. This year, one small Victoria, B.C. team is taking Christmas period racing on, all on its own.

Broad Street Breakaway is a new team based on Vancouver Island. While the specific program is only in its first year, its developed out of Broad Street Cycles years of experience supporting local teams and, then, the Instafund La Prima women’s road team. After years of hearing the perpetual conversation about how there is little support in Canada about the lack of support for racers, Broad Street Breakaway formed to start building a space for local riders.

“We saw a gap in our local community between junior and elites that is hard to fill,” says Fabian Merino, one of the driving forces behind the team and a racer himself. “We wanted to provide the support needed to have a home for development so riders can keep growing after leaving the junior rankings.”

“I feel we had an ideal combination of experience between Renny, Fabian and I to launch such an endeavor,” adds Andrew Flowers, team mechanic and one of the driving forces behind the program. “Combining these made sense. Running our own team lets us focus on the needs of our racers best.”

Broad Street Breakaway: Structure is the support

The Breakaway structure is just in its first year and, as you might expect, the main benefit to racers isn’t financial. Instead, the focus is on leveling the playing field with pro racers in other ways.

“Having the mechanical support for every rider has been a game changer,” says Merino, with quick agreement from team rider Liam Sargent. “As a rider, it was so good to have my equipment looked at before, during and after a race.”

“A significant portion of the support we can offer is organizational,” Flowers adds. “Previously, we may provide a kit and a bike, but once the athlete got to the event they were on their own. In contrast, I have been at most of the races the team has done this season. We can fix problems as they have arise, rather than needing the athlete to seek outside support. We can be rebuilding bicycles overnight, as we often race back to back in muddy conditions.”

When the team travelled to Pan American continental championshis in Montana, he says support ranged from things as simple as advice on tire choice and pressure, crucial in cyclocross, to telling riders how and why they should pit (and then being there in the pits for them during races).

“Confidence here is massive- without it the athletes will not pit, potentially impacting their race results. Finally, you get to be around elite athletes, and see how they prepare for racing on and off the bike.”

Building racers by riding together

Part of that confidence, Flowers adds, comes from the younger riders getting to be around more experienced elite teammates.

“You get to see how they prepare for racing on and off the bike. This might be timing of pre race meals, or the way by which course pre rides are done. Or, in the case with nationals, how tire pressure or choice may vary as the day progresses. Although these are all small things, they can all add up to significant results.”

Merino echoes the importance of this kind of organizational support, adding that it also is a big part of what the team’s organizers spend time doing.

“I think people have a general idea but it’s always way more than what you think. Behind every rider, at least 2 people are working on stuff for them so they can have a smooth season,” say Merino. “Managing the logistics was super important. Especially for cyclocross.”

Eurotrip: Learning in the old world

That support is kicking into overdrive over the Christmas break as the team heads to Europe for the first time. Flowers and Merino have experience supporting a European expedition from working with InstaFund La Prima. But organizing your own trip is entirely different than joining a team’s plans in a supporting role. With that in mind, the first year goals are focused beyind this week of racing.

“We want to gain experience and have fun. To be honest, low expectations especially knowing the big 3 will be racing at most of the events we will be at,” Merino explains. “Experience will go a long way for the upcoming years so we can share our knowledge to younger riders that will hop on the BSC train.”

Racing in Belgium is crazy, and dealing with the fans and other teams can be difficult in itself,” Flowers adds. “For these riders, racing in Belgium is unlike anything else. For staff, operating overseas has its own challenges. We need to be very specific in our planning, as we are not working out of the bike shop, rather we are working out of whatever I can bring on the airplane. I believe you need to learn these things by trying, and with every trip we take I can feel the end product improving.”

Big goals and fast growth at home

Going from local Cross on the Rock races on Vancouver Island to starting Superprestige events in Belgium is a big leap. Especially for a program just looking at wrapping up its first year.

“It’s flying by,” Merino says of the debut season. “I had a 2 year plan to get to where we are now so it’s been quite successful already. The challenge is funding to be completely honest. Fast growth means more need for support.”

“Personally, one of the things that surprised me the most was how great support has been from the community,” adds Flowers. “We would not have been able to accomplish what we did without the assistance from friends at all the races we attended, as well as the families of our racers.”

So, no matter what happens in Europe, Broad Street Breakaway’s first season is already a breakout one.

“My specific goals for the season were to prove we had something: that there was a structure there that was worth continued investment in,” says Flowers. “I personally feel we are on track to meet this goal, and I am already excited for next season.”

The team is already thinking ahead. There’s plans to expand, eventually, into gravel and cross country for a well-rounded off-road team. More immediately, the plan is to secure more funding to support more riders in more categories at more races. For this year, you can follow the team in Europe via the shop’s Instagram account.