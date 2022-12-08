Even Wout van Aert crashes (hard) when bunny hopping barriers at ‘cross World Cups

Pros are a special breed of cyclist, but even the best make mistakes, as Wout van Aert showed at the World Cup in Antwerp.

The majority of bros bunny hop barriers nowadays, so most of them have it down to a science. Often times, courses will have double barriers like in this clip. Getting the first one is one thing, but when there’s just a few metres before the next one can be tricky. Pros practise hops all the time, but every now and then if you don’t clear the wood, or land just a little off-kilter, you’re going down. Which is what happened to the Belgian super star.

The Jumbo-Visma rider quickly jumped back on his bike and got back to it. He ended up second behind Mathieu van der Poel, 23 seconds behind.