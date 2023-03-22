Evenepoel and Roglič neck and neck at Volta a Catalunya

Primož Roglič kept his leader’s jersey in the 102nd Volta a Catalunya after Wednesday’s second consecutive summit finish, but just barely. Remco Evenepoel, second on the opening stage and third on Tuesday, took his revenge by beating the two fellows who pipped him before, Roglič and Giulio Ciccone, at the top of La Molina and is now tied on time with the Slovenian. Michael Woods, who has had a fine race so far, finished seventh and is seventh on GC.

The Course

Wednesday was the second of three summit finishes in the 102nd Volta a Catalunya, but the most moderate of the trio. In the second half of 180 km, the riders would like reclimb Coll de Coubet, first seen on Tuesday, the HC monster Coll de la Creueta and then the finishing ascent of La Molina. La Molina was 12.2 km of 4.5 percent, with a short downhill section after 8.4 km of 6.5 percent before a clamber to the line.

La Molina – a good opportunity for the #VoltaCatalunya102 GC riders to try something. pic.twitter.com/JpWjPXbz5c — Soudal Quick-Step Pro Cycling Team (@soudalquickstep) March 22, 2023

Breaking free was a septet of adventurers including dangerous elements like Guillaume Martin (+2:51) and Richard Carapaz (+3:36). Also along was Simone Petilli, wearing the points jersey because Roglič was already clad in the leader’s kit. Petilli had been thwarted in his Tuesday attempt to seize the KOM lead, as stage winner Giulio Ciccone had leaped to the top of that category, but the Intermarché-Circus-Wanty rider took maximum points on Coubet and looked to do so again on Creueta.

Petilli scored maximum points at Creueta’s crest and would wear the KOM jersey at the end of the day. The breakaway fragmented on La Molina, with Martin, Carapaz and Maxim van Gils the only escapees left. Carapaz tried to split the trio but it would be van Gils who was the last fellow to survive.

Evenepoel’s attack with 4.2 km to climb made sure that only Roglič could go with him.

Evenepoel pulled clear in the final kilometer and the race leader chased but couldn’t catch up.

Thursday’s profile might lead to a sprint or a breakaway finally succeeding.

2023 Volta a Catalunya Stage 3

1) Remco Evenepoel (Belgium/Soudal-QuickStep) 4:40:43

2) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Jumbo-Visma) +0:02

3) Giulio Ciccone (Italy/Trek-Segafredo) +0;13

7) Michael Woods (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) s.t.

2023 Volta a Catalunya GC

1) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Jumbo-Visma) 12:42:17

2) Remco Evenepoel (Belgium/Soudal-QuickStep) s.t.

3) Giulio Ciccone (Italy/Trek-Segafredo) +0:19

7) Michael Woods (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +0:48