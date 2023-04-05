John Allore, noted for his podcast, ‘Who Killed Theresa,’ dies after motorist hits him

John Allore, originally from Montreal and famous for his true-crime podcast, “Who Killed Theresa” died on Thursday after a motorist hit him from behind.

Allore’s podcast began as a way to solve the mysterious death of his sister Theresa. She was found dead in April 1979, close to Champlain College in Lennoxville, Quebec. Police were never able to solve her death. At the time, authorities suggested an overdose, but her brother never believed this to be the case.

The city of Durham, N.C. tweeted about his death.

“We are saddened to share that our budget director John Allore was tragically killed in a biking accident yesterday in Orange County. John was a dedicated public servant, a loving father of three daughters and a loyal friend.”

He started the podcast in 2017. Initially it was focused on his sister but then it examined other cold cases in Quebec, as well as Canada. Allore was critical of the Surete du Quebec on his podcast for not following leads on cold cases.

“The SQ’s position is ‘call us, email us information,’ so it’s a very passive approach,” he told CTV News. “They’re waiting for the phone to ring.”

Allore wrote a book with Patricia Pearson about his sister’s death. “His family had long suspected that there was something fundamentally wrong with what the police had said,” Pearson told CBC in 2020.

According to North Caroline State Highway Patrol, Allore was riding on a country road near when he was struck from behind by a vehicle that was speeding. He died on the scene. Allore was 59.

Karen Denisse Maldonado, 26 has been charged with failure to reduce speed and misdemeanor death by motor vehicle.