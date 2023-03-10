Extreme winds shorten Tirreno-Adriatico stage, cancel Paris-Nice stage

Friday was a tough day for the concurrent WorldTour stage races Tirreno-Adriatico and Paris-Nice. Violent winds initially shortened both, before the decision was made to cancel the rolling sixth stage of Paris-Nice, the Race to the Sun.

⚠️ Stage 6 of #ParisNice is cancelled for safety reasons. 📲 Official communication: https://t.co/96xrIsZT0C — Paris-Nice (@ParisNice) March 10, 2023

At first Friday’s Paris-Nice stage was truncated to 79.25 km from 197 km before the plug was pulled, as winds lashed the Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur and Alpes-Maritime regions of southeastern France. The teams were presented in Tourves and then were to load on buses and head to kilometer 117 of the original route, La Fontaine d’Aragon, to start. But the extreme gusts were too much and the rider safety was at risk.

One of the many reasons why today’s @ParisNice stage was cancelled #parisnice pic.twitter.com/sxp1xvGK5y — seb piquet (@sebpiquet) March 10, 2023

Paris-Nice will continue on Saturday with the queen stage. Tadej Pogačar leads the race.

Tirreno-Adriatico was spared the appalling conditions. The big summit finish of Sassotetto, originally a 13.2-km climb, was cut down to 10.7 km to avoid the mayhem at the top.