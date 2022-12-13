Fabian Cancellera’s Tudor Pro cycling team grows for 2023 season

After a successful 2022, the Tudor pro cycling team is expanding for 2023. Former world champion Fabian Cancellara continues to run the team of 15 new riders along with five returning riders for the 2023 season. The team will be competing at both the ProTeam level as well as Continetnal development team.

In addition to a bolstered roster, there is a significant increase in staff.

Ricardo Scheidecker, former technical and development director of Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, has come onboard, as well as Sebastian Deckert, who has joined as head coach.

The recent team expansion is part of the plan to sustainably develop talent that eventually earns the big-name victories.

The team will be riding all-new BMC bikes. The 2023 BMC team bike will be “Tudor Red.

2022 was a good year for the team. Robin Froidevaux was crowned the Swiss champion in elite road racing. Further, Nils Brun snagged the title of u-23 Swiss champion, and Fabian Weiss earned the u-23 Time Trial Swiss championship title. Swiss rider Sebastien Reichenbach will also be back for the upcoming season.The Swedish and Danish elite road racing champs, Lukas Eriksson and Alexander Kamp also join the team. In 2023, the team won 18 races last season, and placed on the podium 30 times.

2023 Tudor Pro team

Tom Bohli (29), Switzerland / Speed Specialist

Nils Brun (22), Switzerland / Puncher / *U23 Swiss Road Champion

Sebastian Changizi (22), Denmark / Sprinter

Aloïs Charrin (22), France / Puncher

Arvid De Kleijn (28), Netherlands / Sprinter

Jacob Eriksson (23), Sweden / Puncher

Lucas Eriksson (26), Sweden / Puncher / *Swedish Road Champion

Robin Froidevaux (24), Switzerland / Speed Specialist / *Swiss Road Champion

Mika Heming (22), Germany / Puncher

Alexander Kamp (28), Denmark / Puncher / *Danish Road Champion

Petr Kelemen (21), Czech Republic / Rouleur

Arthur Kluckers (22), Luxembourg / Puncher

Simon Pellaud (29), Switzerland / Rouleur

Rick Pluimers (21), Netherlands / Puncher

Sébastien Reichenbach (33), Switzerland / Complete Climber

Joel Suter (23), Switzerland / Rouleur / *Swiss Individual Time Trial Champion

Roland Thalmann (29), Switzerland / Climber

Yannis Voisard (24), Switzerland / Climber

Luc Wirtgen (24), Luxembourg / Puncher

Maikel Zijlaard (23), Netherlands / Sprinter

Tudor Pro u-23 team

Elia Blum (21), Switzerland

Hannes Wilksch (21), Germany

Fabian Weiss (20), Switzerland / *Swiss U23 Individual Time Trial Champion

Aivaras Mikutis (20), Lithuania / *Lithuanian U23 Road Champion & Elite Individual Time Trial Champion

Arnaud Tendon (20), Switzerland

Mathys Rondel (19), France

Robin Donzé (19), Switzerland

Zachary Walker (18), Great Britain

Matteo Gross (18), Germany

Tim Rey (18), Switzerland

Frederik Lykke (18), Denmark

Joel Tinner (18), Switzerland

Jonas Müller (18), Switzerland

Staff

Team Owner: Fabian Cancellara / CEO: Raphael Meyer / Head of Sports: Ricardo Scheidecker / Head Of Communication: Thibault Hofer / Head Coach: Sebastian Deckert / Head Sport Director: Sylvain Blanquefort / Head Soigneur: Clément Ceyret / Head Mechanic: Céderic Stähli / TUU Manager: Boris Zimine

Sposors

Naming Sponsor: Montres TUDOR, Genève / Technical Partners: BMC Switzerland, SRAM, DT Swiss, Abus, Schwalbe, Selle Italia, Wahoo, TrainingPeaks / Vehicles: Mercedes-Benz Switzerland / Medical Follow Up: CrossKlinik, Basel