Fabian Cancellera’s Tudor Pro cycling team grows for 2023 season
Additional staff, new riders and new bikes for next year
After a successful 2022, the Tudor pro cycling team is expanding for 2023. Former world champion Fabian Cancellara continues to run the team of 15 new riders along with five returning riders for the 2023 season. The team will be competing at both the ProTeam level as well as Continetnal development team.
In addition to a bolstered roster, there is a significant increase in staff.
Ricardo Scheidecker, former technical and development director of Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl, has come onboard, as well as Sebastian Deckert, who has joined as head coach.
The recent team expansion is part of the plan to sustainably develop talent that eventually earns the big-name victories.
The team will be riding all-new BMC bikes. The 2023 BMC team bike will be “Tudor Red.
2022 was a good year for the team. Robin Froidevaux was crowned the Swiss champion in elite road racing. Further, Nils Brun snagged the title of u-23 Swiss champion, and Fabian Weiss earned the u-23 Time Trial Swiss championship title. Swiss rider Sebastien Reichenbach will also be back for the upcoming season.The Swedish and Danish elite road racing champs, Lukas Eriksson and Alexander Kamp also join the team. In 2023, the team won 18 races last season, and placed on the podium 30 times.
2023 Tudor Pro team
Tom Bohli (29), Switzerland / Speed Specialist
Nils Brun (22), Switzerland / Puncher / *U23 Swiss Road Champion
Sebastian Changizi (22), Denmark / Sprinter
Aloïs Charrin (22), France / Puncher
Arvid De Kleijn (28), Netherlands / Sprinter
Jacob Eriksson (23), Sweden / Puncher
Lucas Eriksson (26), Sweden / Puncher / *Swedish Road Champion
Robin Froidevaux (24), Switzerland / Speed Specialist / *Swiss Road Champion
Mika Heming (22), Germany / Puncher
Alexander Kamp (28), Denmark / Puncher / *Danish Road Champion
Petr Kelemen (21), Czech Republic / Rouleur
Arthur Kluckers (22), Luxembourg / Puncher
Simon Pellaud (29), Switzerland / Rouleur
Rick Pluimers (21), Netherlands / Puncher
Sébastien Reichenbach (33), Switzerland / Complete Climber
Joel Suter (23), Switzerland / Rouleur / *Swiss Individual Time Trial Champion
Roland Thalmann (29), Switzerland / Climber
Yannis Voisard (24), Switzerland / Climber
Luc Wirtgen (24), Luxembourg / Puncher
Maikel Zijlaard (23), Netherlands / Sprinter
Tudor Pro u-23 team
Elia Blum (21), Switzerland
Hannes Wilksch (21), Germany
Fabian Weiss (20), Switzerland / *Swiss U23 Individual Time Trial Champion
Aivaras Mikutis (20), Lithuania / *Lithuanian U23 Road Champion & Elite Individual Time Trial Champion
Arnaud Tendon (20), Switzerland
Mathys Rondel (19), France
Robin Donzé (19), Switzerland
Zachary Walker (18), Great Britain
Matteo Gross (18), Germany
Tim Rey (18), Switzerland
Frederik Lykke (18), Denmark
Joel Tinner (18), Switzerland
Jonas Müller (18), Switzerland
Staff
Team Owner: Fabian Cancellara / CEO: Raphael Meyer / Head of Sports: Ricardo Scheidecker / Head Of Communication: Thibault Hofer / Head Coach: Sebastian Deckert / Head Sport Director: Sylvain Blanquefort / Head Soigneur: Clément Ceyret / Head Mechanic: Céderic Stähli / TUU Manager: Boris Zimine
Sposors
Naming Sponsor: Montres TUDOR, Genève / Technical Partners: BMC Switzerland, SRAM, DT Swiss, Abus, Schwalbe, Selle Italia, Wahoo, TrainingPeaks / Vehicles: Mercedes-Benz Switzerland / Medical Follow Up: CrossKlinik, Basel