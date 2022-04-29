Female cyclist pushed into canal in Scotland

The Scottish police are investigating after a woman was pushed off her bike into a canal in Edinburgh, according to a report in Edinburgh News.

The incident took place Wednesday evening, when a drunk man who was yelling at passers by, then pushed her into the water. Several eye witnesses saw the disgusting act.

After he pushed the woman, he yelled at her. “You shouldn’t have done that,” the suspect said, before walking off.

The victim was then pulled out the canal and the witnesses stayed with her at the scene to make sure she was okay. The woman told the witnesses that she tried to avoid the man who was harassing people and ride by. After she fell into the canal, she was in tears, yelling to the man. “Why did you do that?” she said.

This is not the first time that this has happened either. Sergeant Scott Walker of the Edinburgh police said that officers were aware of a number of incidents between in the last two weeks that people have been pushed into the canal.

Authorities have also said they will increase patrols in the area.