Filippo Ganna fined by UCI for using illegal hand position at Vuelta a San Juan

Ineos Grenadiers rider Filippo Ganna received a fine of 500 Swiss Francs for using the illegal “puppy paws” position during Stage 5 of the Vuelta a San Juan on Saturday. The time trial world champion was also docked 15 UCI points for his actions.

The UCI rule, which came into effect in 2021, riders cannot use the position which mimics that of an aero bar. “Using a non-compliant position or point of support on the bicycle,” can result in a fine or disqualification. The international governing body brought in the regulation over safety concerns. The worry was a rider could possibly crash or cause a crash if they hit a bump and their hands slipped off.

Ganna took to Twitter after the stage to apologize. “Following yesterday’s stage, the UCI made me aware that I had ridden in an illegal position by resting my forearms on the handlebars,” Ganna posted. “During that moment in the race I was really pushing my limits and momentarily lost concentration. I accept the penalty given by the UCI Commissaire, and as ever I respect that we must all abide by the UCI regulations.”