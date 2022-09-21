First magpies, now gulls: Birds really hate Bauke Mollema

The Dutch rider, Bauke Mollema is an enemy of feathered friends, it seems. During training this week, the Trek–Segafredo was attacked by magpies, as were many other riders in the city of Wollongong, Australia.

Holding #Wollongong2022 World Champs during magpie swooping season was only ever going to end one way. Sorry Bauke. pic.twitter.com/XkuWbi4NX5 — Belinda (@reallyspoketome) September 20, 2022

On Wednesday, during the mixed relay, the Netherlands had a whole host of problems. It started with a crash that took out Annemiek van Vleuten just seconds after the race had begun. It seems her tire exploded, which caused her to hit the deck and fracturing her elbow.

Caída de Van Vleuten nada más arrancar su parte de la TTT. Mal día para Países Bajos en la prueba que también perdió muy pronto a Mollema por avería con la cadena#Wollongong2022 #Wollongong22 📽️ Eurosport pic.twitter.com/YfcSKZb755 — Atacar Bajando 🇼🇸 (@AtacarBajando) September 21, 2022

Things got worse during the men’s portion of the race, when Mollema had chain problems and fell off the pace.

Nightmare for the Dutch as Bauke Mollema drops his chain very early on the team mixed team time trial. Great news for Australia who sit in the hot seat. #Wollongong2022 #cycling pic.twitter.com/rmIZ4cV0n0 — Brendan Bradford (@1bbradfo) September 21, 2022

But the Dutch team’s chances really went to the birds when a gull crashed into him. It’s unclear if this was on purpose, of if the poor avian was in the wrong spot at the right time.

The Netherlands would go on to finish fifth behind the winning squad of Switzerland.