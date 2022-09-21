Home > News

First magpies, now gulls: Birds really hate Bauke Mollema

The Dutch rider had an unlucky ride during the mixed relay

Bauke Mollema hit by a gull
September 21, 2022
Share on SMS

The Dutch rider, Bauke Mollema is an enemy of feathered friends, it seems. During training this week, the Trek–Segafredo was attacked by magpies, as were many other riders in the city of Wollongong, Australia.

On Wednesday, during the mixed relay, the Netherlands had a whole host of problems. It started with a crash that took out Annemiek van Vleuten just seconds after the race had begun. It seems her tire exploded, which caused her to hit the deck and fracturing her elbow.

Things got worse during the men’s portion of the race, when Mollema had chain problems and fell off the pace.

But the Dutch team’s chances really went to the birds when a gull crashed into him. It’s unclear if this was on purpose, of if the poor avian was in the wrong spot at the right time.

The Netherlands would go on to finish fifth behind the winning squad of Switzerland.