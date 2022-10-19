Former Doltcini-Van Eyck manager Marc Bracke dies

The former manager of the women’s team, Doltcini-Van Eyck, Marc Bracke has died. A statement from the Doltcini company on Wednesday read that 53-year-old Bracke had died suddenly. According to Sporza, the Belgian died by suicide.

“It is with great sadness that Doltcini also receives the news of the sudden death of Marc Bracke.Marc worked as a former team manager of women’s team Doltcini – Van Eyck Sport for a few years closely with our clothing company,” the statement read. “We wish his family, especially his girlfriend Shana, friends and acquaintances a lot of strength during Marc’s passing.”

In 2020, the UCI Ethics Commission conducted an investigation into Bracke, after complaints by two female riders of sexual harassment while on the team.

In October 2020, the Ethics Commission ascertained that he had violated the code of ethics and gave Bracke a three-year suspension. Bracke denied the allegations and appealed the decision through the Court of Arbitration for Sport.