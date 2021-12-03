This former rugby star is super angry his bike was ripped off

Former Wales rugby pro Shane Williams has taken to Twitter to help find his stolen bike. Williams was a top scorer, having scored 58 tries in 91 matches before retiring from the sport in rugby in 2011. Since then, he’s become an avid cyclist, making a name for himself by getting involved in several charity rides, including a 1253 km Zwift challenge in 2020 in just seven days. Williams also holds a Guinness World Record for visiting the most castles by bike in under a week. He visited 50 of them in April.

A very unique bike

The bike stolen was a custom black and gold Agliss carbon ride, fitted with Zipp wheels. Williams was, to say the least, not impressed having discovered his bike was nicked from his home when his wife and kids were there. “To the absolutely knobhead who decided to steal my bike and wheels today from my home,” Williams said. “You are on CCTV and we have your details! I want these items returned immediately or further action will be taken!”

Appeal to public

Williams posted on Facebook as well, appealing to anyone who may have seen the quite distinct ride. “Could all my friends please keep an eye out for someone trying to sell my Agliss road bike,” he posted. “It has been stolen from my home today along with some Zipp wheels. There is only one of these bikes in circulation so let’s make it difficult for this jerk to offload it!”

Just wants his bike back

Williams said that possessions don’t matter so much to him, but he very much values this bike. He was also irked that a thief managed to steal his bike from his garage when his family was home. He said that it has really made his blood boil. All the former pro wants is his bike back, and added that “There is CCTV and we have an idea of who it could be. If the items are returned immediately no further action will be taken.”

