French WorldTour rider suspended due to abnormalities in Biological Passport

On Monday, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) announced that French rider Franck Bonnamour has been provisionally suspended in accordance with the UCI Anti-Doping Rules. The reason was due to unexplained abnormalities in his Biological Passport.

The Athlete Biological Passport (ABP) serves as an electronic record for each cyclist, consolidating the results of all doping tests conducted within the ABP program during a specific timeframe. The International Testing Agency (ITA), an independent entity responsible for UCI anti-doping operational activities, oversees the ABP program in collaboration with the Athlete Passport Management Unit (APMU) located in Lausanne, Switzerland. The APMU of Lausanne is affiliated with the World Anti-Doping Agency accredited Laboratory of Lausanne. Cases related to Athlete Biological Passport violations are adjudicated based on the assessments provided by an independent Expert Panel associated with the APMU.

Bonnamour, whose father Yves was also a professional cyclist, finished 22nd at at the 2021 Tour de France, as well as taking the overall combativity award. In 2022, he had one victory at the one-day race, La Polynormande.