Galactic: Decathlon-AG2R changes kit after only two months

First Decathlon-AG2R La Mondiale rocked our world with the death of the infamous brown shorts, introducing a blue and white jersey with black shorts for 2024. And now, just two months into the season, the team is leaving our planet and going galactic.

On Tuesday the French WorldTeam revealed a new, galaxy-inspired kit for what we assume is the rest of the year.

Une fusion parfaite entre l'héritage d'@AG2RLAMONDIALE et la nouvelle ère de @Decathlon. Découvrez notre nouveau maillot Galaxie 🪐✨ A perfect fusion between the @AG2RLAMONDIALE's legacy and the new era of @Decathlon. Discover our new Galaxy jersey 🪐✨… pic.twitter.com/b47GjBkJNK — DECATHLON AG2R LA MONDIALE TEAM (@decathlonAG2RLM) March 12, 2024

Dark and light blue dance in outer space, teal stars shape constellations like the Felix Gall and Valentin Paret-Peintre. The right arm is enveloped in teal. The name of the team has been straightened across the chest, with the inclusion of French sports retail company Decathlon’s mountain-in-a-tilted-elipse logo.

The cosmic outfit will be first be worn Thursday at the one-day, 1.Pro-rated cobbled race GP Denain in northern France.

Like the twinkling of the stars on a summer night in the countryside, it does catch the eye.