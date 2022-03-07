Ganna put out some seriously wild numbers in the TT today

Two-time world chrono champion Filippo Ganna absolutely demolished Monday’s time trial opener of Tirreno-Adriatico, taking the leader’s jersey. Ganna has prevailed in three of the four time trials he has faced in 2022. Reigning champion Tadej Pogačar was third fastest.

Ganna set the best intermediate time with 7:17 and passed his minute man. Remco Evenepoel was two seconds slower at the time check. Ganna then smashed Asgreen’s mark with 15:17.

Defending champion Pogačar was the last to roll. He passed through the time check 12 seconds slower than Ganna.

What’s most impressive is some of his numbers in the final few kilometers. In the last 2.5 km, Ganna averaged 520 watts. Five. Hundred. And. Twenty.

He averaged 59km/h, hitting 63 at one point. His max power was 670 watts.