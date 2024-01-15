Home > News

Gee and Boivin start 2024 season at Tour Down Under

Simon Yates the favourite to earn first title

Canada's Derek Gee Photo by: Sirotti
January 15, 2024
Tuesday is the first stage of the 24th Tour Down Under, a six-stage race to kick off the 2024 UCI WorldTour. Two Canadians from Israel-Premier Tech will be lining up in Tanunda, South Australia, 2023 Giro d’Italia revelation Derek Gee and Guillaume Boivin.

The women’s edition concluded on Sunday with Sarah Gigante conquering Willunga to win the GC.

The race brings back Willunga Hill for 2024; the riders will climb it twice in the final 26 km including the traditional summit finish. Not only will Willunga go a long way in crowning the 2024 champion, but also the next day’s three ascents of Mount Lofty. Tuesday’s opening stage is made up of three circuits around Tanunda, each with a Cat. 4 climb.

Reigning champion Jay Vine of UAE-Emirates won’t be defending his title. This leaves the door wide open for last year’s runner-up, Simon Yates, to claim his first home tour. Yates’ competition will be Jack Haig, Finn Fisher-Black, Laurens De Plus, Julian Alaphilippe and Ruben Guerreiro.

Alaphilippe’s biggest 2023 victory was in the Dauphine.

Last year Gee was 34th in the Tour Down Under. In 2020 Boivin came in 95th. It’s unclear when the other Isreal-Premier Tech Canadians–Michael Woods, Hugo Houle and Riley Pickrell–will be starting their seasons.