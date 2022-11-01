German climate activists block emergency services trying to help critically injured cyclist

Two climate activists will face criminal charges following a demonstration on a Berlin road that impeded emergency services’ response to a serious traffic collision involving a cyclist on Tuesday.

According to Reuters, two men are being accused of “obstructing persons rendering assistance.” A Berlin police spokesperson said the two activists had glued themselves to a platform sign on the city’s autobahn, creating an impassable situation for oncoming vehicles.

Emergency vehicles were delayed when they tried to reach a critically injured cyclist who had been hit by a cement truck driver. As a result of the protest, emergency services were caught in a traffic jam as the cyclist lay in serious condition. Allegedly the driver of the truck was also attacked by an unknown assailant following the incident.

The protesters are said to be from the group, “Last Generation” and have conducted similar stunts in other German cities, usually using Super Glue to attach themselves to roads. The group believes the German government needs to do far more to combat climate change.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz spoke out about the incident, saying that protesters need to consider the safety of others when they conduct their protests.