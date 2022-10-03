Global Relay Bridge the Gap grants return for 2023 season

The Global Relay Bridge the Gap fund bursaries are back again for the 2023 season. Applications for the 2023 Global Relay Bridge the Gap grants are open until November 20th. Canadian cyclists between the ages of 17-25 for men, and 17-29 for women can apply. Applications are reviewed by the board and fund advisors, and will be evaluated based on results, yearly progression, testing data and other information. Our goal is to help Canada’s best young riders as they enter their critically important U23 years. Athletes can complete the application online on the GR BTG website.

“Global Relay Bridge the Gap fund is excited to offer another year of grants and services that we believe add value to the Canadian cycling community and will help to develop Canada’s next generation of World-class riders.” Leah Kirchmann, managing director of the fund, said.

Time of change

Canadian cycling is experiencing a period of change and need, which encouraged the fund to shift some focus onto new initiatives this past season. Highlights from this year include the introduction of the inaugural Canadian Cup ranking, the continuation of the #conversations webinars, and an enhanced focus on women’s cycling.

“In 2022, BTG offered funding for the ‘Ride like a Girl’ program and Karol-Ann Canuel, our mentor program lead, ran a women’s racing camp in Gatineau,” Kirchmann added.

Next to offering rider grants, BTG offers grants for youth clubs and financial support towards team special projects. These application forms are also available on the BTG website. Finally, athletes can apply to the mentorship program. This program pairs an athlete in development to an experienced Canadian athlete who can share tips and advice. “We believe that the mentorship program is one of the most valuable services we continue to offer as an organization.” Kirchmann said.

How to apply

If you are interested in applying for a grant and/or mentorship program, we invite you to fill out

the application form on the GrBridgeTheGap.com