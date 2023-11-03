Guillaume Boivin to stay with Israel-Premier Tech in 2024

On Friday, UCI ProTeam Israel-Premier Tech announced that it had signed Canadian Guillaume Boivin for the 2024 season. Boivin has been with the team since 2016 when it was called Cycling Academy Team.

Another year of @Guillaumeboivin! The Canadian rider and Paris-Roubaix top-10 finisher will race with IPT for a ninth season in 2024.#IsraelRidesOn #YallaIPT pic.twitter.com/mxbo8919Zt — Israel – Premier Tech (@IsraelPremTech) November 3, 2023

In an IPT press release the 24-year-old Montréalais said, “This will be my ninth season with the team and I’m very grateful and excited to stay with my second family at Israel – Premier Tech. We’ve achieved great success over the last years and I’m looking forward to achieving more with old and new teammates in the future.”

Boivin finished ninth in the 2021 Paris-Roubaix and he was ninth in the WorldTour race Dwars door Vlaanderen this season. In the summer he raced his third consecutive Tour de France after consecutive Giros d’Italia in 2018-2019 and consecutive Vueltas a Espana in 2013-2014 when he was with Cannondale. His last race of 2023 was 58th in the Circuit Franco-Belge.

Right now the 2024 Israel-Premier Tech squad has four Canadians: Boivin, Hugo Houle, Derek Gee and Riley Pickrell, who steps up from the Israel–Premier Tech Academy. Winner of a stage of the Tour de France this July, Michael Woods still hasn’t a contract for 2024.