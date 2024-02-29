Hamilton’s $60 million investment in bike lanes is an important step for urban mobility

Hamilton is dedicating $60 million to construct 119 km of new bike lanes by 2028, showcasing a commitment to bolstering alternative transportation modes. This significant investment, set to double the current annual construction rate, emphasizes the importance of creating safer and more accessible cycling infrastructure in the city.

The city is making substantial strides with initiative aiming to double the city’s current annual construction rate for alternative transportation modes, focusing on safety and accessibility for cyclists.

Cycling advocates argue that in the face of challenges such as traffic congestion, air pollution, and public health concerns, the demand for cycling as a viable transportation option is rapidly growing. Notably, the success of the Cannon Street cycle track, which saw over 80,000 cyclists between July and December of the previous year, underscores the significance of dedicated cycling infrastructure.

Michael Longfield, executive director of Cycle Toronto, applauds the progress made by both Hamilton and Toronto in expanding cycling networks. “This shift can reduce reliance on cars or personal vehicles.We need infrastructure that appeals to potential riders, providing a sense of safety and separation from vehicular traffic,” he said.

Brian Hollingworth, Hamilton’s director of transportation, planning, and parking, outlines the city’s ambitious strategy to enhance cycling infrastructure. Despite already having over 560 km of established bike lanes, paths, and facilities, the city recognizes the need for further development. The $60-million investment is set to achieve 75 per cent completion of Hamilton’s Cycling Master Plan, solidifying the city’s commitment to sustainable urban mobility.

Hollingworth highlighted the necessity of sustained investment and maintenance of bike lanes throughout all seasons to ensure their long-term effectiveness.

“Cycling activity is measured at various count stations throughout the city. Over the past several years, the city has implemented an average of 10 to 15 new cycling facilities annually. At the current rate of progress, the planned cycling network would require another 25 to 30 years to fully implement,” he noted.

Hamilton has traditionally also been a popular city for cyclists who race, as well. The city hosted the 2003 world championships, and with some of the nearby climbs, makes for a good training area for road and mountain bike riders.

It’s 30 km away from the Mattamy National Cycling Centre, and many national team riders live in the area.

Hamilton boasts superior cycling conditions compared to its neighbouring city, Toronto. Apart from its proximity to local climbs, Hamilton stands out for its lower traffic volume, creating a more cyclist-friendly environment. The city has witnessed a consistent growth in the number of commuters choosing bicycles, contributing to its reputation as a preferred and accessible destination for cycling enthusiasts. In fact, some have even dubbed it the Girona of Ontario.

Despite the “better” traffic than in Ontario’s capital, there have still been deadly collisions involving cyclists recently which underscore the need for increased infrastructure.