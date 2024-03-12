‘Hard Miles’: New cycling film starring Matthew Modine

More cycling on the silver screen! Matthew Modine, who rose to fame after a spectacular performance as Private/Sergeant J.T. “Joker” Davis in Stanley Kubrick’s Full Metal Jacket, is the star of a new film about cycling, called “Hard Miles.”

It’s written by Christian Sander and R.J. Daniel Hanna and directed by Hanna. It also stars Cynthia McWilliams, Jahking Guillory, Jackson Kelly, Damien Diaz, Zach Robbins, Leslie David Baker, and Sean Astin.

The film has been on the festival circuit but will release theatrically in the U.S in April, but there’s no Canadian release date yet, but Uncle Matt is trying to find out.

Cycling on the big screen

With the rise in popularity of professional cycling, the entertainment industry has witnessed a surge in new TV shows and movies focusing on the exhilarating realm of cycling. These creations offer viewers an immersive experience into the sport, showcasing its drama, camaraderie, and the personal journeys of professional cyclists. If you’d like some standout releases that have captivated both dedicated cycling fans and casual viewers, we gotcha.

There’s the Netflix documentary series “The Least Expected Day: Inside the Movistar Team 2019.” This series offers an exclusive behind-the-scenes look at the Movistar cycling team during the 2019 season, showcasing the challenges and triumphs of professional cycling. Viewers witness the intense training, strategic race decisions, and personal stories of the riders, highlighting the dedication and sacrifices necessary for success.

Based on a true story

The film, directed by 2021 Academy Nicholl Fellow Daniel Hanna, portrays the real-life journey of the cycling team at RidgeView Academy, a medium-security correctional school in Colorado, through the eyes of coach Greg Townsend (played by Modine). The film tracks Townsend as he assembles an improbable group of incarcerated students for a bike expedition from Denver to the Grand Canyon.

As caring social worker Haddie (Cynthia Kaye McWilliams) attempts to be the voice of reason, Coach Townsend pushes the boys to their limit, and cracks begin to form. Ultimately, Greg’s words will ring hollow unless he can apply his coaching advice to his own life and make amends with his dying father. In the sweltering desert, the boys reach a crossroads and must decide whether to continue down the path of least resistance, or take agency of their futures and pave the way to forgiveness.

Hard Miles

The film is about a beleaguered coach named Greg rallies a group of disgruntled teenage inmates for a transformative 1600-km ride from Denver to the Grand Canyon, battling obstacles and each other.

“Hard Miles” had its world premiere at the Bentonville Film Festival on June 13, 2023. In July 2023, the film screened at Heartland Film Festival where it won the Jimmy Stewart Legacy Award.It screened at Chicago International Film Festival, SCAD Savannah, Cinequest, and Newport Beach Film Festival in October 2023.The film also won audience awards at the Denver Film Festival the following month.

Here’s the trailer!