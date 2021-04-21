Hat trick: Alaphilippe beats Roglič to win La Flèche Wallonne, Woods fourth

Julian Alaphilippe earned a hat trick of La Flèche Wallonne victories on Wednesday, pulling back a rampaging Primož Roglič in the final 65 metres of the Mur de Huy for his second win of the season. Alaphilippe has now won three of the last four editions. Michael Woods finished just off the podium after coming third last season.

The Course

The men raced 192.5 km. They would enter the circuit with 70 km remaining and climb the Mur de Huy for the first time, before two laps containing Côte d’Ereffe, Côte du chemin des Gueuses and Huy. This race almost always comes down to a battle royale on the final ascent of the 1.2 km, 9.3 percent Mur de Huy, and positioning is essential, especially in the turn and 19% section with 400 metres to go.

The big news before the start was that UAE-Emirates wasn’t starting after Diego Ulissi and a staff member tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday. In a press release the squad said that both had returned negative tests before heading to Belgium and both returned negative tests after the positive. Reigning champ Marc Hirschi and Tour de France title holder Tadej Pogačar were out.

An octet of fugitives tore loose soon after the start in Huy and rolled up a 5:00 gap as it rambled over the early côtes. Movistar was prominent at the front of the peloton.

By the time of Huy I, the lead was 3:30. Gravity and time kept whittling away the break. By the final passage of Côte d’Ereffe, it was down to four fellows with 30-seconds. Groupama-FDJ pulled the field. Two climbs and 19 km remained.

On the Côte du chemin des Gueuses Tim Wellens attacked from the peloton, bridging over with two others to his teammate in the break. Alaphilippe’s Deceuninck-Quick Step shut it down. Woods’ Israel Start-up Nation grabbed the reins with 6 km to go.

The Huy

There was still one original escapee loose: Maurits Lammertink (The Netherlands/Intermarché-Wanty-Gobert). But he was absorbed just before the Huy.

Woods was well-positioned before the corner.

Roglič attacked with 350 metres to go and took a big gap. Alaphilippe and Alejandro Valverde followed. With 50 metres remaining, the French world champion came around him and took the victory. The podium only eluded Woods by one spot, the final step occupied by Valverde.

Ardennes Week concludes on Sunday with Liège-Bastogne-Liège.



2021 La Flèche Wallonne

1) Julian Alaphilippe (France/Deceuninck-Quick Step) 4:36:25

2) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Jumbo-Visma) s.t.

3) Alejandro Valverde (Spain/Movistar) +0:06

4) Michael Woods (Canada/Israel Start-up Nation) +0:08