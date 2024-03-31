Heartbreak for Michael Matthews after relegation at Flanders

A bittersweet day for Michael Matthews, who appeared to have clinched a podium spot at the Tour of Flanders on Sunday. However, the jury ruled that he had deviated from the sprint line, resulting in the awarding of third place to Nils Politt instead.

Matthews came within centimetres of winning Milan San Remo, and he was undoubtedly happy to be in the mix again after a dominant ride by Mathieu van der Poel.

Mathieu van der Poel destroys the rest

The world champion claimed his third Ronde van Vlaanderen victory on Sunday, breaking away from a struggling Ivan Garcia Cortina on the Koppenberg with 45 km remaining. With this hat-trick win, the Dutch cyclist joins Fabian Cancellara, Tom Boonen, and four others in the record books for the most Tour of Flanders triumphs. Slippery conditions added to the day’s chaos. Both Canadians crashed, and Guillaume Boivin was forced to abandon the race.

Matthews was among a group of ten cyclists who closed in on Dylan Teuns (Israel-Premier Tech) and Alberto Bettiol (EF Education-EasyPost) in the final metres.

He seemed to be en route for second, but was beaten by Luca Mozzato (Arkéa-B&B Hotels) in a bike throw.

15 minutes later the jury would make the announcement that he had been relegated.

Matthews slipped to 11th place within the group, his final standing. Reports indicate he was emotional at the finish upon learning of the decision. He had veered right during the sprint, leading race officials to conclude that he obstructed Nils Politt (UAE Team Emirates).

“Riders shall be strictly forbidden to deviate from the lane they selected when launching into the sprint and, in so doing, endangering others,” as per the UCI rule. He was also dinged 500 Swiss Francs.

The next Monument for the pro peloton is next Sunday at Paris-Roubaix. You can watch it on Flobikes.com