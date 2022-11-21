Hit and run driver laughed at seriously hurt cyclist

A year ago Simon Woodings was hit by a motorists in Burton upon Trent, England, and is still flabbergasted at the driver’s reaction. The cyclist opened up about the experience on Friday to Staffordshire Live, as his lawyers attempt again to try and track down the driver.

After he was hit by the silver Peugeot driver , he was injured badly, with multiple breaks in his ankle. Even now, a year later he still requires treatment for it. But what sticks with him the most is the fact that the driver not only fled the scene, but laughed at him.

“To this day I still don’t understand why anyone would be so cruel. It wasn’t a minor incident; I was knocked off my bike and seriously injured,” he said. “One moment I was cycling along the road and the next thing I remember was something crashing into me and being on the ground. The next thing the pain kicked in and the driver got out of the car. Initially I thought they were going to see how I was but then he started laughing at me.”

Following the collision, many other concerned locals came out to help him and call an ambulance.

“As other people started to stop or come out of houses to see what was happening, he got back in the car and drove off. To this day I still don’t understand why anyone would be so cruel. It wasn’t a minor incident; I was knocked off my bike and seriously injured.

The father would spend ten days in the hospital. He needed surgery that had three titanium plates and pins for his broken foot.

“Before the collision I had started cycling to exercise and help lose weight and was really enjoying getting out on my bike. Now I’m still not right. I struggle to put weight on my foot and I find mobilizing difficult following my accident,” he explained. “I haven’t been able to go out on my bike, not just because of my injuries, but also the psychological impact of what happened. I remember a man, who I think was Latvian, stopped shortly after the collision and helped me. I would like to thank him and others who also helped me until the ambulance arrived.”

His legal team is still trying to help authorities track down the driver, looking for dash cam footage to help identify them.

“The last few months have been incredibly difficult for Simon as he battles to overcome the serious injuries that he sustained. Many months on he’s still in a lot of pain, is unable to walk very far and continues to struggle with his mobility,” Kelly Lingard, his lawyer said.