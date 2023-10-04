Homecoming celebration for Vuelta winner Sepp Kuss planned

Durango Devo is hosting the 2023 Vuelta a España winner, Sepp Kuss in a celebration of his incredible ride in Spain. Kuss, a Durango native and alumn of the Devo team, will be there to give a speech and meet his fans. As well as the speech from both the Jumbo-Visma rider and other guests, there will be a bike parade.

There will also be chances for autographs, some live music, food, drink, and some Sepp Kuss merch available to buy.

“Durango Devo is proud of all our alumni, and we’re certainly proud of Sepp Kuss! He is a great example of what makes Durango Devo and the Durango cycling community special,” Levi Kurlander, executive director of Durango Devo said. “We are honored to host the Vuelta a España champion and Tour de France stage winner and celebrate his achievements in his hometown.”

The Sepp Kuss homecoming celebration takes place during Spoketober, a month of bike-themed events during the entire month of October.

Durango Devo was founded in 2006, and is dedicated to bringing out the potential of the next crop of cyclists. The city is a popular place for cyclists, especially among mountain bikers.

Kuss shocked the cycling world with his first-ever Grand Tour in September after a career spent as a super domestique. After an early break gave him some a sizable gap, Jumbo-Visma found themselves with a surprise leader, given that they have two of the best riders in the world with Jonas Vingegaard and Primož Roglič. It wasn’t an entirely smooth win for the American, however, as there were some apparent grumblings within the team. Eventually, it was sorted out and the Dane and Slovenian would ride for the American, supporting him all the way to Madrid.

For more information, check out DurangoDevo.com