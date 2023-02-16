Hometown trail centre celebrates Bella and Ava Holmgren’s CX triumph

Bella and Ava Holmgren have been riding at Hardwood Ski and Bike since they were little, so it makes sense that the venue celebrated their cyclocross worlds success. Their parents, Rob and Lisa Holmgren, met at the recreation centre in the late ‘90s, when they themselves were both racing.

The cycling and ski spot is about 90 km north of Toronto, and has been a popular area for training and racing for years. When Ava and Bella were growing up, the Holmgren family lived—quite literally—just down the road, which meant they spent plenty of time riding there. The family is now based in Orillia, Ont., but Hardwood still holds a special spot in their hearts, and vice versa.

Bella and Ava Holmgren placed first and second at the cyclocross world championships in an emotional and beautiful finish. Up to that day in Hoogerheide, the Netherlands, no Canadian had ever won a medal—let alone a rainbow jersey, at the worlds.

When Bella crossed the line, she was in tears as it dawned on her what she had accomplished. Her sister followed, just a few seconds behind, and immediately beelined to join her twin and the two shared an embrace as their parents looked on.

On Wednesday, Hardwood Ski and Bike held a celebration for the Holmgrens. Member of Provincial Parliament Jill Dunlop and Ward 1 Councillor for Oro-Medonte Hardwood Ski and Bike both awarded the girls with certificates of achievement. The event was presented in partnership with Cycle Simcoe.