How recent flooding in Baie-Saint-Paul will affect Grands Rendez-Vous Cyclistes de Charlevoix

The recent floods in Baie-Saint-Paul are proving to be disruptive to everyone’s daily lives, including that of cyclists in the region. Baie-Saint-Paul, Que., which is approximately 100 kilometers northeast of Quebec City, has been hit with some brutal floodwaters, the third time in 12 years.

Vélo Charlevoix, the official organizing committee of the Grands Rendez-Vous Cyclistes de Charlevoix (GRVCC), put out a statement on how it will affect racing in the region.

Our thoughts are with the cycling community in Charlevoix, QC, that are affected by the current floods. Stay safe everyone. pic.twitter.com/OaUxSZXRS4 — Cycling Canada (@CyclingCanada) May 5, 2023

Calendar affected by flooding

“This year, the calendar will unfortunately be disrupted due to heavy flooding that took over the town of Baie St-Paul last Monday. Indeed, one of our event sites, Camping Le Genévrier, was severely damaged. Several meetings have been held in the last few days to evaluate the feasibility of the events. The organization would like to provide an update on the current situation regarding the GRVCC,” the statement read.

Although many of the upcoming races will be affected, some are still going to occur. The Grand Prix Cycliste de Charlevoix, the 4-stage road race taking place from June 9th to 11th as well as the Gran Fondo on June 11 presented, will take place as planned. However, the Charlevoix Cup that was scheduled for June 3 will not.

Quebec and Canada Cup updated

Furthermore, the Quebec/Canada Cups will not be held as planned on May 26, 27, and 28. “We feel the enthusiasm for this event, whether it be from the athletes, the partners, or the team. It is a mythical race for the mountain bike community, so it is essential for us to coordinate its holding. We want to avoid cancellations, which is why we are trying to reschedule the events to a later date before the end of the season,” the statement read.

Additionally, The Grands Rendez-Vous des Petits presented by Desjardins will unfortunately not be held on May 27, 28, and June 3. Instead, those events will be pushed to the same time as the Canada/Quebec Cup and Charlevoix Cup.