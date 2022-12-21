How some Canadian ‘cross racers celebrate Christmas when in Europe

There’s no place like home…unless you’re doing the big ‘cross races in Europe. For some Canadians, they will be once again spending the holidays in Europe doing the CX competitions as they prepare for the world championships.

Maghalie Rochette and Sidney McGill have been in Europe for a few weeks, having skipped the ‘cross nats in favour of racing high-level events. McGill had a great ride recently at the Dublin stop of the UCI Cyclocross World Cup, finishing eighth. Both she and Rochette will be riding the next stop in Gavere, Belgium on Boxing Day. Since the race falls on the 26th, Christmas Day is a little different for them. In fact, if anything, it’s just a regular pre-race day.

For Rochette, being away for the holidays is nothing new. “To be honest, after being away for about 5-6 years, you almost forget about what Christmas is really like! Christmas becomes something else,” the former national champion explains. “But we try to get together with the other North Americans that live here in Sittard, The Netherlands, and who are also away from home. Last year, we made Christmas cookies with Raylyn Nuss and Chris McGovern and played board games.”

That’s not to say that she and husband David Gagnon aren’t getting in the festive spirit. For the first time, they both decided to check out a Christmas Market in The Netherlands. Christmas Day will be a little more subdued, of course, seeing as she will be racing the next day.

“On the day of Christmas, it will be the day before the World Cup in Gavere. I think we’ll probably try to go for a fun ride, crank up the Christmas music, and maybe invite a couple of friends over for dinner,” Rochette adds. “I may put some Christmas lights on my helmet for racing again, and install some Xmas themed bar tape on my bike!”

Rochette tries to avoid social media the week of the holidays,so she doesn’t feel like she’s missing out on the usual holiday shenanigans.

“Otherwise you quickly have FOMO from watching everyone be with their families and enjoying delicious meals and fun Xmas activities. You stay in your own world and try to enjoy what you do have here,” she says.

The Holmgren family will be in Europe from Dec. 21 until March. Their Christmas celebration will be very much focused on the Boxing Day World Cup in Belgian. “Our holiday celebration will involve an inspection of Gavere WC and prep for the race,” Rob Holmgren, father of super star juniors Ava and Bella says. “Athletes will be busy prepping food, laundry, pinning numbers..mechanics will be washing and tuning bikes, gluing tubulars. No better way to spend the holidays!”

In terms of Christmas dinner, it will be the standard pre-race meal, but Rob does say he goes to the local bakery to get some goodies. This is the second year they will be abroad for the holidays.

One rider that will be home for Christmas this year is former multiple national champion, Michael van den Ham. After losing his crown in Victoria to Tyler Clark in November, MvdH is home for an extended training block as he prepares for Europe. “After the nationals, I will have a big break and get to be ome for Christmas for the first time in years,” he says. “After a little rest and then some sharpening up I will be primed for the worlds with the goal of finally breaking into that top-20.”