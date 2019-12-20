How to watch the 2019 Namur UCI cyclocross World Cup

On Sunday the Citadel of Namur will host 11 Canadians at the 2019 Namur UCI cyclocross World Cup. The course is grueling and muddy, featuring a famous rutted off-camber segment. There will be a number of Canadians to watch during the Belgian race and Flobikes will be streaming the entire day’s events. The day kicks off with Matthew Leliveld and Cody Scott racing in the Junior men’s category. The men’s under 23 category will follow, with Malcolm Barton and Brody Sanderson. Maghalie Rochette, currently top 10 in the World Cup circuit, will be competing in the women’s elite race. She will be joined be elite racer Siobhan Kelly. The same race will also host under 23 Canadian champion Ruby West and juniors Claire Steciuk and Kelly Lawson. Cameron Jette and Canadian national champion Michael van den Ham will finish up the day, competing in the men’s elite race.

If you can’t wait until Sunday to get your cross fix, check out the (almost) unbeatable Mathieu Van der Poel competing at 2019 Rectavit Waaslandcross on Saturday. Canadians woman Siobhan Kelly and junior Matis Boyer will also be competing in the race, which will be broadcasted on GCN and Flobikes.

WATCH THE 2019 NAMUR UCI CYCLOCROSS WORLD CUP

WATCH RECTAVIT WAASLANDCROSS