How to watch the Heusden-Zolder UCI cyclocross World Cup and DVV Trofee Azencross

Following the grueling freezing rain and mud bath of the Namur World Cup, 11 Canadians will compete at Heusden-Zolder on boxing day. Many of the Canadian racers are competing on the sandy Belgian World Cup course as part of Canada’s Christmas Cross program. The race is part of Belgium’s nine C1 races which take place across 15 days during the Christmas season.

Going into the Namur World Cup last weekend, Canadian Maghalie Rochette was seventh overall in the elite women’s rankings. Her tenth place finish in the race moved her up the overall leader board to fifth place. On Thursday she will be racing with 94 other women in the combined women’s elite, under 23 and junior field. While the men’s categories have an average of 73 competitors, the women’s race will house almost 30 per cent more riders.

The next day, Dec. 27, DVV Trofee Azencross will be held in Loenhout village, Wuustwezel, Belgium. Tune in to see Wout van Aert’s return to racing, after his devastating crash at the Tour de France last summer.

You can catch the Heusden-Zolder UCI cyclocross World Cup on Dec. 26, at 7:30 a.m. EST, 6:30 a.m. CST or 4:30 a.m. PST on Flobikes . DVV Trofee Azencross will be broadcasted on Dec. 27 at 7:45 a.m. EST, 6:45 a.m. CST or 4:45 a.m. PST on Flobikes and GCN.

WATCH HEUSDEN-ZOLDER UCI CYCLOCROSS WORLD CUP

WATCH DVV TROFEE AZENCROSS