How you’ll watch cycling world championships during the next four years

This December, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) awarded North American the streaming rights to multiple cycling competitions to FloSports, the subscription video streaming service that houses Flobikes.

The four-year contract includes exclusive North American streaming rights for the UCI world championships in road, cyclocross, track, BMX, mountain bike and urban cycling. FloSports, founded in 2006, will also broadcast the Telenet UCI cyclocross World Cup races and the esports world championships.

The streaming platform already holds the North American streaming rights for the Tour de France, and this year FloBikes broadcasted races such as the Strade Bianche, Milano-San Remo and the Criterium du Dauphine along with the Giro d’Italia, Men’s and Women’s Tour of Flanders, UCI Road World Championships, La Vuelta a España and the DVV Trofee Cyclocross Series.

“We’re looking forward to the partnership with FloSports,” said UCI President, David Lappartient. “The North American market is a very important territory for cycling with a large number of top professionals, but also enthusiastic riders across all disciplines.”

Despite the pandemic and rescheduled season, FloBikes experienced a successful 2020. Average event viewership increased 352 per cent over 2019 and year-over-year subscriber growth increased more than 122 per cent.

“UCI’s global-spanning series of events represent some of the most elite and thrilling competitions in the sport of cycling,” says Ryan Fenton, director of global rights acquisition at FloSports. “We are honoured to partner with the innovative and forward-thinking team at UCI and look forward to elevating North American coverage of the world’s best riders across all cycling disciplines on our FloBikes platform.”

UCI 2020/2021 championship series on streaming on Flobikes

Telenet UCI Cyclo-Cross World Cup

December 12, 2020: Namur, Belgium

December 27, 2020: Dendermore, Belgium

January 2, 2021: Hulst, Netherlands

January 24, 2021: Overisje, Netherlands

UCI Road World Championships

September 18 – 26, 2021: Flanders, Belgium

UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships

January 30 & 31, 2021: Oostende, Belgium

UCI Track Cycling World Championships

October 13 – 17, 2021: Ashgabat, Turkmenistan

UCI BMX World Championships

August 17 – 21, 2021: Papendal, Netherlands

UCI Mountain Bike World Championships

August 25 – 29, 2021: Val di Sole, Italy

UCI Urban Cycling World Championships

To be announced

To access live streams of these events visit FloBikes and become an annual PRO subscriber.