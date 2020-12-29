How you’ll watch cycling world championships during the next four years
The UCI has agreed on an exclusive North American broadcasting contract
This December, the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) awarded North American the streaming rights to multiple cycling competitions to FloSports, the subscription video streaming service that houses Flobikes.
The four-year contract includes exclusive North American streaming rights for the UCI world championships in road, cyclocross, track, BMX, mountain bike and urban cycling. FloSports, founded in 2006, will also broadcast the Telenet UCI cyclocross World Cup races and the esports world championships.
The streaming platform already holds the North American streaming rights for the Tour de France, and this year FloBikes broadcasted races such as the Strade Bianche, Milano-San Remo and the Criterium du Dauphine along with the Giro d’Italia, Men’s and Women’s Tour of Flanders, UCI Road World Championships, La Vuelta a España and the DVV Trofee Cyclocross Series.
“We’re looking forward to the partnership with FloSports,” said UCI President, David Lappartient. “The North American market is a very important territory for cycling with a large number of top professionals, but also enthusiastic riders across all disciplines.”
Despite the pandemic and rescheduled season, FloBikes experienced a successful 2020. Average event viewership increased 352 per cent over 2019 and year-over-year subscriber growth increased more than 122 per cent.
“UCI’s global-spanning series of events represent some of the most elite and thrilling competitions in the sport of cycling,” says Ryan Fenton, director of global rights acquisition at FloSports. “We are honoured to partner with the innovative and forward-thinking team at UCI and look forward to elevating North American coverage of the world’s best riders across all cycling disciplines on our FloBikes platform.”
UCI 2020/2021 championship series on streaming on Flobikes
Telenet UCI Cyclo-Cross World Cup
December 12, 2020: Namur, Belgium
December 27, 2020: Dendermore, Belgium
January 2, 2021: Hulst, Netherlands
January 24, 2021: Overisje, Netherlands
UCI Road World Championships
September 18 – 26, 2021: Flanders, Belgium
UCI Cyclo-Cross World Championships
January 30 & 31, 2021: Oostende, Belgium
UCI Track Cycling World Championships
October 13 – 17, 2021: Ashgabat, Turkmenistan
UCI BMX World Championships
August 17 – 21, 2021: Papendal, Netherlands
UCI Mountain Bike World Championships
August 25 – 29, 2021: Val di Sole, Italy
UCI Urban Cycling World Championships
To be announced
