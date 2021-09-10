Hugo Houle and “Action” Jackson are Canadian time trial champions

After Hugo Houle’s strong showing in the Tokyo Olympic Games time trial, it should come as no surprise that the man from Sainte-Perpétue won his second elite national chrono title Friday on the opening day of the 2021 Canadian Road National Championships in Beauce Country and Quebec. Alison “Action” Jackson also earned her first national time trial championship, capping off a great month.

The 2021 Canadian Road National Championships chrono day began with a hilly 11 km there-and-back along 35e Rue from Saint-Prosper in the Beauce region southeast of Québec City.



Men & Women C1-5

1) Marie-Claude Molnar 30:36

2) Catherine Konopelky +0:43

3) Adam Purdy +3:52

Road world champion Molnar was suitably stoked to get the jersey, the medal and the maple syrup.





Women & Men T1-2

1) Louis-Albert Corriveau Jolin 32:46

2) Michael Shetler +0:46

3) Thuy Do +9:35



Men & Women H1-5

1) Charles Moreau 28:29

2) Joey Desjardins +0:37

3) Matthew Kinnie +10:16

The next set of chrono athletes went a little farther along 35e Rue.

The Junior women’s race saw a Primeau take silver for the second edition in a row. It was Camille coming runner-up to Magdeleine Vallieres-Mill in 2019 and Penelope was second fastest to Jazmine Lavergne on Friday. Mairen Lawson of Team Alberta rounded out the podium.

1) Jazmine Lavergne (Équipe du Québec) 26:16

2) Penelope Primeau (Desjardins-Ford) +1:01

3) Mairen Lawson (Team Alberta) +1:11

In the tandem class, Lowell Taylor and Ed Veal prevailed, with the champions toasting their accomplishment.

1) Lowell Taylor and Ed Veal (Vision 2020)

2) Carla Shibley and Meghan Lemisky (Team Alberta)

3) Benoit Lelumiere Cloutier and Max Moreau (Équipe du Québec)

.@leylahfernandez wasn’t kidding…we really do fuel with maple syrup 🇨🇦🍁 pic.twitter.com/w6eeqljnJB — Cycling Canada (@CyclingCanada) September 10, 2021

The Junior men and elite women tackled 28 km, leaving 35e Rue to head northeast along Route 277.

In the Junior men‘s contest Leonard Peloquin beat out Campbell Parrish for the win with the smallest gap of the day, +0:10.

1) Leonard Peloquin (Équipe du Québec) 38:19

2) Campbell Parrish (Above & Beyond) +0:10

3) Gavin Hadfield (Toronto Hustle) +0:18

Alison Jackson, who had a great August while winning the points jersey of the WorldTour Ladies Tour of Norway and taking Stage 1 and the leader’s jersey of the WorldTour Simac Ladies Tour, prevailed over Marie Soleil Blaise to take the elite women‘s title. Jackson was national crit champ in 2015.

1) Alison Jackson (Liv Racing) 39:58

2) Marie Soleil Blaise +0:43

3) Gillian Ellsay (Instafund Racing) +1:21

Second in 2019’s U23 women‘s contest, Laurie Jussaume powered to her first title with a time of 42:17. Better known for her cyclocross exploits, Ruby West was runner-up.

1) Laurie Jussaume (Dynamiks) 42:17

2) Ruby West +0:35

3) Dana Gilligan +1:14

The U23 and elite men faced the longest course of all, 34 km, taking Route 277 to where it intersects with Route 275. Astana-Premier Tech’s rider beat Alec Cowan by more that 1:30. Track ace Derek Gee placed third.

1) Hugo Houle (Astana-Premier Tech) 41:48

2) Alec Cowan (L391on of Los Angeles) +1:39

3) Derek Gee (XSpeed United) +1:45

Tristan Jussaume was the top U23 male, rolling the 34 km in 43:58.

1) Tristan Jussaume (Équipe du Québec) 43:58

2) Ethan Sittlington (Toronto Hustle) +0:30

3) Carson Miles (Tag Cycling) +0:32

The Canadian Road National Championships continue tomorrow with the Junior women’s and Elite men’s road races.