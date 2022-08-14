Hugo Houle finishes runner-up in Arctic Race of Norway

Hugo Houle’s dream first season with Israel-Premier Tech continued on Sunday, as the Canadian placed second on GC in the four-day, 2.Pro-rated Arctic Race of Norway. Houle finished 8 seconds behind DSM’s Norwegian Andreas Leknessund, who rocketed 28 spots to the top of the table by winning a hilly final stage in Trondheim.

"I'm really happy with the way I raced here all week, and the way we raced as a team as well." Hugo Houle on his second place at Arctic Race of Norway

Houle was third on GC going into the last stage after placing third on Saturday’s third stage and earning another five UCI points.

In July Houle became only the second Canadian to win a stage of the Tour de France and came 24th in the GC, his best result in seven Grand Tours. He was also 13th in this season’s Paris-Nice and 15th in the Tour de Suisse.

Houle beat his own record of the best Canadian GC result in the eight previous editions of the race, fifth in 2019 when he raced for Astana.

The Canadian’s next scheduled race is the 2.Pro-rated Deutschland Tour from August 24-28.