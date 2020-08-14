Hugo Houle tests positive for COVID-19

According to Québec sports media Sportcom, Canadian Hugo Houle of Astana has tested positive for COVID-19, one day after his team named him to its Il Lombardia lineup.

Houle was tested on Wednesday and learned of the results on Thursday. Asymptomatic and quarantining at his home, Houle told Sportcom, “At the time, I was surprised to receive a positive result. I asked the doctor twice if he was sure! We’ll see how it goes, but so far I feel completely normal and everything is fine on my side.”

Houle just finished the Tour of Poland on Sunday. He is slated for his third Giro d’Italia starting October 3.

Houle’s positive came via a nasopharyngeal test; he’ll undergo blood tests to confirm the positive.

For now, Houle has ordered a week’s worth of groceries, and he’ll no doubt ride the trainer. In all, he’s pretty casual about the whole thing: “It’s best to take it easy and protect myself first, even if I don’t have any symptoms. My priority is for me to be healthy and I will take this opportunity to rest. Life has given me rest.”

Davide Martinelli replaces Houle in Astana’s Il Lombardia septet.