Hugo Houle, the only Israel-Premier Tech rider left at Paris-Nice, up to 11th on GC

Thursday’s fifth stage of Paris-Nice had the odd distinction of having the most riders to not start a WorldTour stage race since the series began in 2011, outstripping the 10th stage of the 2020 Giro d’Italia. Eighteen riders dropped out on Thursday due to anything from sinusitis to crash injuries to non-COVID flu. Twenty-eight had left the race by the morning, leaving 126 riders to continue, and a few climbed off their bikes during Stage 5.

One team decimated by illness was Israel-Premier Tech, who had Canada’s James Piccoli and Norway’s Carl Fredrik Hagen drop out with non-Covid viral symptoms and Belgium’s Tom Van Asbroeck develop a respiratory infection. Guillaume Boivin had already left the race with a sore back, while Mads Würtz Schmidt climbed off the bike on Stage 2, the day Ruby Barbier didn’t start.

Unfortunately, James Piccoli and Carl Fredrik Hagen will not start #ParisNice stage 5 after presenting with non-Covid viral symptoms. Tom Van Asbroeck is also out due to early signs of a respiratory infection. All three have repeatedly tested negative for Covid and have isolated. pic.twitter.com/1gUvZwfeud — Israel – Premier Tech / Israel Cycling Academy (@IsraelPremTech) March 10, 2022

🇨🇦 @HugoHoule représente à lui seul l’équipe @IsraelPremTech. Il sera seul au départ aujourd’hui. Bon courage Hugo ! 💪 🇨🇦 @HugoHoule represents the entire @IsraelPremTech squad! He will be alone from his team today.#ParisNice pic.twitter.com/pUJrbBlwwv — Paris-Nice (@ParisNice) March 10, 2022

Israel-Premier Tech later Tweeted a sad, lonely Milhouse meme in honour of Houle carrying the flag by himself.

We’re down to the 60km and the 10-rider breakaway is holding onto a 6´45” advantage. Meanwhile in the peloton, @HugoHoule… Give Hugo some love as he flies the IPT flag solo 😅 🇫🇷 #ParisNice pic.twitter.com/vL9Z6hR1Yv — Israel – Premier Tech / Israel Cycling Academy (@IsraelPremTech) March 10, 2022

Houle was 24th in Wednesday’s time trial and re-entered the GC top-20.

Thursday saw the breakaway rule the day over a course in the Ardèche mountains on the eastern edge of the Massif Central with three Cat. 1 climbs, a Cat. 2 and a Cat. 3. Fugitive Valentin Madouas of Groupama-FDJ earned the KOM jersey from his exploits. Spanish escapee Rubén Fernández led the virtual GC at one point.

With Arkea-Samsic whipping up the peloton’s pace on the final Cat. 1 climb with 37 km to go, race leader Wout Van Aert was dropped and second-place Primož Roglič was left with only one rider. Houle was still there.

Down in Saint-Sauveur-de-Montagut breakaway Brandon McNulty finished his solo victory, the American’s third triumph of the season and his first career WorldTour win. On the final uncategorized climb the GC men did some skirmishing, but they came in all together. Roglič now leads the race 39 seconds ahead of Simon Yates and 41 seconds ahead of Pierre Latour.

In coming 25th on Thursday, Houle moved up to 11th on GC.

There are three stages to go in the 80th Race to the Sun. You can watch it on FloBikes.

2022 Paris-Nice GC

1) Primož Roglič (Slovenia/Jumbo-Visma) 16:50:28

2) Simon Yates (Great Britain/BikeExchange-Jayco) +0:39

3) Pierre Latour (France/TotalEnergies) +0:41

11) Hugo Houle (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +2:03