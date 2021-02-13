Watch this wild “custom” ice bike build

Most people who want to ride a bike across a frozen body of water would be happy with something like the City of Calgary’s ice bikes. Safe, fun, functional. Others want something … more extreme.

Enter the “icycycle” – The Q‘s epic, sketchy and kind of terrifying ice bike.

RELATED: Ice bikes and a 1.6-km trail open at Bowness park

The Icycyle is pretty much what it looks like. It’s two giant saw blades mounted to a bike. This actually requires more custom work than you’d think. The video shows how the blades are actually worked into the hubs. Even the blades themselves require some modifications (you’ll see why…)

It should go without saying, but we’ll say it anyway. Please don’t try this at home. If you feel compelled to do so, you’ll really want to watch the toe overlap!

Epic Cycling on Ice

What’s The Q say about their wild monstrosity / ice machine?

“Epic Cycling on Ice Ladies and gentlemen, please welcome bike with circular saws instead of wheels that can easily ride on ice – icуcycle.”