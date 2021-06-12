Indiana Jones rides a … Colnago?

Harrison Ford is making the most of his time in Northumberland, U.K.. While filming for the upcoming fifth Indiana Jones movie, the iconic star of the franchise is being spotted around town nearly daily. Often, Ford is riding a very nice Colnago disc road bike.

Indiana Jones, it turns out, is no casual cyclist. Ford’s been spotted riding what looks like a Colnago C64, built up with full Shimano Dura Ace wheels, in Pedal Mafia kit and Oakley Sutro glasses. That’s a fast set up. Maybe even fast enough to do the Kessel Run in 12 parsecs.

These lucky people caught Harrison Ford heading out on a bike ride in beautiful #Cresswell in #Northumberland today! 🚴🏼 🤠🐍 It’s thought he’s in the region filming #IndianaJones5: https://t.co/RxHmSQUko6#IndianaJones | #HarrisonFord pic.twitter.com/Z3UepfXjFx — ITV News Tyne Tees (@itvtynetees) June 10, 2021

Ford’s fancy wheels might explain his rather emphatic ebike denials on Ellen back in February. Hey, if I had an Colnago, I’d be chuffed if someone called it an ebike, too.

Baja expedition

This isn’t the first time Ford’s been spotted cycling. Earlier this year, the 78-year-old did an epic ride down the Baja route in Mexico. In March, Ford and friends rode from Tijuana to Los Cabos – roughly 1,600 km, depending on his route. According to reports, the Hollywood star completed the ride in just four days. Not bad for a septuagenarian.

Though some photos from the trip do show him getting an assist from a very electric-looking Trek. Maybe the ebike controversy isn’t resolved just yet….

Chronicle Live has more photos of Ford’s bougie bike set up as well as very weird information like what the Indiana Jones star ordered for lunch.