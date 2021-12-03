Ineos Grenadiers unveil first 2022 WorldTour uniform

It’s that time of the year again! The first kit of the 2022 WorldTour was revealed on Friday, as the Ineos Grenadiers added red shoulders and sides to their dark blue jerseys for next season. Ineos will be clad in kits from Belgium’s Bioracer next season instead of Castelli, which they wore for five years.

Gone is the red chevron-like “A” on the chest of 2020-2021’s very dark blue Castelli duds. The team adopted the uniform just before the 2020 Tour de France and wore it in again this season.

World time trial champion Filippo Ganna, 2021 Tour de France podium man and Olympic Games road gold medalist Richard Carapaz and British multi-discipline sensation Tom Pidcock modeled the new threads in Ineos’ press releases.

Ineos was the second-ranked WorldTour team of 2021 after Deceuninck-Quick Step. Giro d’Italia champion Egan Bernal was the team’s top-rated individual rider at fifth, while Adam Yates placed eighth. Seven riders including Rohan Dennis and Ivan Sosa have moved on to other teams, while Elia Viviani has returned to the British team after four years at Quick Step and Cofidis. Viviani is one of six new additions for 2022.