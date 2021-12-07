Here’s what you need to know about the Canadian qualifier for esports world champs 

Wednesday is the Cycling Canada selection event for the he second edition of the UCI Esports World Championships. The world champs will take place on Feb. 26, 2022, on a hilly 54.9 km course on the Zwift platform. If you’re interested in qualifying, you’ll need to complete the Cycling Canada application form. To see if you’re eligible, you can check out the Cycling Canada website.

Only ✌️ days to go before the Esports 🌎 Champs qualification event where 4 men & 4 women will qualify to race for the 🌈 jersey on 🗓️ February 26! Full details on Wednesday’s race criteria → https://t.co/1R8oRaikIo pic.twitter.com/WQZ4nLcVjH — Cycling Canada (@CyclingCanada) December 6, 2021

Athletes can qualify for the 2022 Esports World Championships in two ways: directly through the UCI Continental Qualifier event, or by being selected to their national team.

The Manx Missile 🚀himself takes us on a tour of Neokyo's Railways to Rooftops! Plus we've got highlights from the UCI Esports World Championships Continental Qualifiers and more! Watch World of Zwift Now! 🎥: https://t.co/Q7yIB2EEzq pic.twitter.com/i0r71RgWGv — Zwift (@GoZwift) December 5, 2021

Canada has been awarded the following national team quota spots: four elite women and 4 elite men

The key dates in this process are as follows:

Dec. 7, 2021 Deadline for interested athletes to complete Cycling Canada application form

Dec. 8, 2021 Cycling Canada selection event

Dec. 9, 2021 Cycling Canada to inform selected riders

Dec. 12, 2021 UCI deadline for national federations to register athletes

Feb. 26, 2022 UCI Esports World Championships