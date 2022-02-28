IOC urges all international federations to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from sporting events

In an effort to condemn Russia’s attack on Ukraine, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is urging all international sports federations to move their scheduled events out of Russia and Ukraine, bar their athletes from competing and ban Russian or Belarussian national flags from being displayed at any sporting events.

Russia’s flag and anthem have already been banned from all major international events including the Olympics, Paralympics and the World Championships because of doping violations, but the IOC is now calling for this ban to be extended to all other sporting events, according to a report by Inside the Games.

As of Monday, the IOC is recommending that all international sports federations and event organizers not invite or allow Russian or Belarusian athletes to participate in competitions. If this is not possible because of short notice (as is the case with the upcoming Paralympics), Russian or Belarusian athletes will not be permitted to compete under their flag or the name Russia or Belarus.

Several cyclists have been vocal about the ongoing invasion, including Wout van Aert, following his win at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad to the people of Ukraine.

Several sporting events have already been moved from Russia, including the UEFA Champions League final, all remaining International Ski Federation World Cup legs, a Formula One Grand Prix and FIFA World Cup qualifiers. The IOC’s new stance may force other international federations, like the International Volleyball Federation and International Swimming Federation, into making a decision on their upcoming events. Currently, the World Swimming Championships and Men’s World Volleyball Championships are scheduled to be held in Russia later this year.

The IOC held a meeting last week to set up a task force to send humanitarian assistance to members of the Olympic community in Ukraine.

After he won Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne Dutch rider Fabio Jakobsen spoke about the Russian invasion. “My mind and my prayers are with the people in Ukraine and the east of Europe,” he said. “Let’s hope it doesn’t escalate any further and we get peace over there because for us it’s nice to be here and enjoy bike racing again.”