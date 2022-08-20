Irishman Sam Bennett the fastest in the Vuelta’s first bunch sprint

Irishman Sam Bennett of Bora-Hansgrohe scored the first bunch sprint victory of the 2022 Vuelta a España on Saturday, the second day in the Netherlands. It was Bennett’s fourth Vuelta stage win. Jumbo-Visma’s Mike Theunissen took over the red jersey from teammate and compatriot Robert Gesink. Theunissen also led the Tour de France in 2019.

The Course

The first road stage of the 2022 Vuelta was a very flat 175 km between ‘s-Hertogenbosch and Utrecht, site of the opening time trial. There was a single Cat. 4 climb which would determine who was the real blue polka dot jersey, Jumbo-Visma’s Chris Harper keeping it warm on Saturday.

A stage for the sprinters today at #LaVuelta22. 's-Hertogenbosch – Utrecht (175.1 kilometers), with some rolling roads and some headwind in the final part. pic.twitter.com/7cR56tEOF7 — Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl Team (@qst_alphavinyl) August 20, 2022

A quintet of fugitives broke away early. All four wildcard teams were represented. Alpecin-Deceuninck led the chase for its sprinter Tim Merlier in his last Grand Tour for the team before transfering to Soudal-Quick Step next season. The five escapees were almost caught with 100 km left to race but were then given a new lease on life.

Having survived the scare, the five riders approached Cat. 4 Alto de Amerongen with blue dot visions dancing in their heads. Two fellows attacked before the ascent but it came back together and EF Education-Easypost’s Julius van der Berg tipped over first.

What a battle of 4th category climb for KOM jersey! 😍 #LaVuelta22 📷 First KOM jersey will be given to Julius van den Berg. Here he is 45 sec after banner, still feeling the effort. pic.twitter.com/E9943oFiJ0 — ammattipyöräily (@ammattipyoraily) August 20, 2022

With 59 km left tor race, the first breakaway of the 77th Vuelta came to an end.

Alpecin-Deceuninck kept up the work on the front as the peloton approached the day’s intermediate sprint at Vliegbasis Soesterberg. Although Primož Roglič was wearing the green points jersey on Stage 2, it was unlikely he would do so on Sunday.

Euskatel’s Luis Ángel Maté launched a solo flyer. Before the race he promised that he would plant a tree for every kilometer he spent in the breakaway during the Vuelta.

Israel-Premier Tech and Jumbo-Visma moved to the front. After 23 trees, Maté was brought back. At Vliegbasis Soesterberg, Mads Pedersen prevailed.

Quick Step became more interested after the intermediate sprint. The colour blocks formed as the Utrecht finish line loomed.

In the conclusion, Trek opened the sprint up early for Pedersen but Bennett went right down the middle of the road for the triumph.

Sunday’s final stage in the Netherlands is similar to Saturday’s route.

2022 Vuelta a España Stage 2

1) Sam Bennett (Ireland/Bora-Hansgrohe) 3:49:34

2) Mads Pedersen (Denmark/Trek-Segafredo) s.t.

3) Tim Merlier (Belgium/Alpecin-Deceuninck) s.t.

29) Michael Woods (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) s.t.

2022 Vuelta a España GC

1) Mike Theunissen (The Netherlands/Jumbo-Visma) 24:40

2) Eduardo Affini (Italy/Jumbo-Visma) s.t.

3) Sam Oomen (The Netherlands/Jumbo-Visma) s.t.

37) Michael Woods (Canada/Israel-Premier Tech) +1:08