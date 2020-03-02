Is Moscon the most disliked rider in the peloton?

On a narrow road, 70 km from the finish of Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne on Sunday, there was a crash in the peloton. Riders hit the ground, some tumbled into the ditch. A typical scramble to get back up and onto the road ensued.

Riders were collecting themselves and minding their own business when , Gianni Moscon, of team Ineos, surprised nobody by continuing his streak of inappropriate and violent behaviour.

In an attempt to get to his bike under the pile of riders and other bikes, Moscon picked up someone else’s bike and threw it into the ditch, directly hitting B&B Hotels – Vital Concept rider Jens Debusschere.

Moscon werpt boos andermans fiets in de beek na deze valpartij. De gevolgen zijn zwaar: diskwalificatie pic.twitter.com/QHb3L94RHk — sporza (@sporza) March 1, 2020

Debusschere raised his hand to protect his head from the airborne bike. The chainwheel and the weight of the bike hit him, leaving a cut and some bruising on his hand.

UCI commissaires disqualified Moscon from the race shortly after the incident. He was filmed ripping off his numbers as he pulled out of the pack.

A history of violence

Moscon has demonstrated that this is a pattern of behaviour, not simply one bad decision. In 2017, he racially abused Kévin Reza at the Tour de Romandie, then was accused of crashing out Sebastien Reichenbach at the Tre Valli Varesine. In 2018 he was kicked out of the Tour de France for punching Elie Gesbert.

The cycling world reacts

In the wake of yet another Moscon incident, Twitter was full of the reactions from disappointed and angry members of the cycling community.

Zico Waeytens, ex-pro cyclist, current pro-boxer has some strong words for Moscon.

Hi @GianniMoscon if you ever throw a bike again to a friend… I will put you between your frame and it will take me exactly 6sec. to do it ! Kind regards 🙋‍♂️ — zico waeytens (@ZicoWaeytens) March 1, 2020

Kathryn Bertine has an idea for how to deal with Moscon.

Release him from contract & start a women’s devo team with what would’ve been his salary. — Kathryn Bertine (@KathrynBertine) March 2, 2020

Mihkel Räim of Israel Cycling Academy had one question.

Dear Mr. Moscon, What is wrong with you?#KBK2020

— Mihkel Räim (@mihkelraim) March 1, 2020

Many called for INEOS to suspend Moscon.

@TeamINEOS I think you need to suspend moscon as he clearly has problems — bikeboy1976 (@bikeboy1976) March 2, 2020



And noted that he gives cycling a bad name.

Gianni Moscon is the bad cyclist that drivers think we all are — Hannah 😈 🚲 (@theeyecollector) March 2, 2020

Some clever wordplay from the Brits.

Marginal brains… — Pete Donovan (@petedonovan50) March 1, 2020



Phil Gaimon managed to throw shade at Moscon AND an old sponsor in one tweet.